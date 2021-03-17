Scary Mommy and Pornpak Khunatorn/Getty

When he outgrew cute

The looks changed from compassion to concerned

Towards him

And towards those who supported him.

And sometimes disgust

Overshadowed concern

As he stubbornly clung to his ways.

When he outgrew cute

The calls increased

Calls desperate for help

Desperate for summer options for a fifteen-year-old in diapers

Desperate for respite

Desperate for adaptive equipment

Desperate for anything that would assist a non-verbal man child

Or anyone

And the voices were silent

Or they whispered –

Sorry.

Sorry.

Sorry.

When he outgrew cute

His movements were no longer celebrated

But instead feared

Violent head banging

Aggressive pulling

Dangerous optimism

With the strength of a man

And not that of a child.

When he outgrew cute

The damage began

Damage to walls

Damage to others

And damage to himself

And this damage

Wreaked havoc on more than just objects in his path.

It wreaked havoc on psyches as well.

When he outgrew cute

The walls caved in

And the house became a tomb

And the isolation suffocated those within

As they desperately yearned to belong

To something

Somewhere.

When he outgrew cute

Milestones were no longer encouraged

And his future grew dim

And symptoms of PTSD set in

For those who loved him and had been

Rattled by his screams for years.

When he outgrew cute

Mood altering drugs were doled out like candy

One option after another

For him

And also –

Suggested for his caregivers.

Drugs to dull the pain

Drugs to pacify

Drugs to silence the demons

When he outgrew cute

She outgrew herself

As every ounce of strength was poured into him

And she got lost in the daily grind

Lost in the sleepless nights

And invisible behind the never ending tasks

When he outgrew cute

She outgrew silence

And she raised her voice

To join the cacophony for change

And her battle cry rose –

A better tomorrow!

For him

And for those who loved him.

Because when he outgrew cute

He outgrew society

And that’s simply not an option.

For anyone.

Anymore.

When he outgrew cute

She found the strength to move forward

To move towards advocacy

And move towards hope.

She found the strength

To keep going

And keep growing

And she found the strength

To just keep living.