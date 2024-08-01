When I was single I slept with multiple married men 🤫​

If you wish your spouse would stop working from home and head to the office more... or you sometimes want to peek into everyone else’s checking accounts... or you have in-laws who’ve ever out-stayed their welcome... well, this week’s submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional might make you feel seen. Plus, you’ll find confessions about pregnancy, career regret, secret affairs, and more. Read on for the full roundup.

Not TTC but thought I was preggers. Was relieved + sad when test was neg. Confessional #71829188

It makes me sad that my 8 year old daughter doesn’t have any close friends Confessional #78192873

My husband got laid off from his miserable job and TG! He was never going to move on. Confessional #71821909

I want to know everyone’s financial info so I can understand how we compare Confessional #71829910

I feel disconnected from my husband. Felt this way for a long time. Confessional #71822712

My younger sister got pregnant before me. I can’t help but feel envious. Confessional #78192889

I want to quit my job - but my husband doesn’t make enough to support our family Confessional #71827718

I wish my husband had to go back full time to the office Confessional #71829178

Giving away all the baby stuff. Still want another but hasn’t happened after TTC for 4 years Confessional #73617268

I hate being the breadwinner in my family. So much pressure to be a successful working mom! Confessional #78189287

Teaching is a nightmare and I’m scared I wasted my full-ride scholarship-degree with it Confessional #71877189

I daydream about leaving my husband and having an easier life. Confessional #71882789

I resent my husband’s decision to get a vasectomy. I wanted one more kid. Confessional #77182918

In-laws were supposed to visit for 3 days to meet our new baby. Stayed for 8 instead 😵‍💫 Confessional #71882987