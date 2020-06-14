White Couple Calls Cops On Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ On His Own Property

@Jaimetoons/Twitter

White couple calls cops on man writing “Black Lives Matter” outside his own home, because the woman refused to believe he lived there

The world is still protesting, marching, calling DA offices, signing petitions, and overhauling their social media presence in the name of civil rights and yet, despite all of this, Karens of the world are still calling the cops on people of color. A Los Angeles man was stenciling — in chalk — a Black Lives Matter message on a wall outside his house when a white couple stopped him because they refused to believe that he lived at the property and were convinced he was defacing it.

“A white couple calls the police on me, a person of color, for stenciling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. ‘Karen’ lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter,” the man shared on Twitter.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

In the video, the white couple approaches the man (identified online as @JaimeToons) as he writes “Black Lives Matter” on the wall around his home and condescendingly asks the man where he lives because they refuse to believe he lives in the home he is lovingly adorning with BLM messaging. The man tells the couple to call the cops if they truly believe he doesn’t live there and says he’d be “happy to speak to the cops.” The video ends with the couple walking away and claiming that they will call the police. @JaimeToons later tweeted that the police arrived and didn’t even bother getting out of the car.

It was funner to know they watched the police leave without even getting outta the car! — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 13, 2020

I can answer that. It’s because I’ve lived in this house for 18 years with my family. That’s why I did not believe here. — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 14, 2020

The video was uploaded to Twitter where sleuths identified the woman as Lisa Alexander, CEO of LaFace Skincare, which was once featured in Birchbox (the brand immediately cut ties with Alexander upon hearing this story). Apparently, Alexander tried to defend herself on social media but quickly deleted all her profiles, including the Facebook profile for her skincare company, which was flooded with negative reviews.

“Stop harassing POC. Racism will not be tolerated,” one reviewer wrote (as excerpted by Meaww.com). “Yout questions to the man in the video were violent and your condescending attitude made me sick. I would NEVER buy a product from a company whose owner is RACIST! I would never buy a product from someone who targets our community. zero stars #blacklivesmatter.”

Not only was Alexander guilty of racial profiling and calling 911 on a man of color who was not committing a crime, but the tone with which she spoke to @JaimeToons was infuriating.

karen has on her kindergarten teacher voice cause she assumes she’s addressing someone inferior to her — distanced nerd (@alovablenerd) June 13, 2020

This isn’t just about “being a Karen.” We continue to see how fatal a 911 call can be for a BIPOC in America and yet these entitled people like the woman in the video continue to flaunt their privilege and their racism with zero regard for how it may end. Enough of this. Stop being Karens.