Some White Folks Care More About Dogs Than Black People––And It’s F*cking Despicable

Christian Cooper is a bird-watcher and board member of the NYC Audubon Society, Amy Cooper, unrelated to Christian, is a dog-owner. The two met in Central Park, where Amy was letting her dog run free without the park-required leash, right through a bird-watching area. When Christian reminded her of the rule, all white-fragility hell broke loose. Sound-The-Alarm-Amy, growing hysterical, told Christian that she was calling the police to report that “an African American man is threatening my life.” Then she does just that, while simultaneously trying to wrangle her dog.

Spoiler alert: Nobody was threatening her life.

Christian is calm and collected as she loudly rages and invades his personal space, capturing about sixty seconds of the incident on video and posting it to his Facebook page. Watching it, all I could think was that Amy broke the rules, but she’s the one calling law enforcement. Unless Amy has lived under a rock, she knows that there have been numerous black men who have been seriously harmed or killed by police for minor infractions (if any infraction at all). As the video went viral and the story filled my social media feed, what stood out to me the most was all the white people completely ignoring the glaringly obvious racism and instead expressing concern for Amy’s dog.

Amy Cooper thought she could get away with it. But she made one mistake: When calling in an extrajudicial execution of a Black man, she was also bad to her dog, and white people were not going to let her get away with that. — Bunny Sparber קיניגל שׁפּארבּער (@maxsparber) May 26, 2020

Yes, you read that correctly. Instead of an outcry of support for a black man (who could have had his life put in imminent danger for no reason), and instead of condemning this racist Karen, I mean Amy, for summoning the police in a public tantrum rivaling that of a (racist) toddler, they are worried about the welfare of her pet. What does this say? That some white people value the treatment and life of a dog more than a human—because that human is black and male.

Before you go and say it, because despite what you’ve read here, you will still go and say it (further proving the point): No, I do not approve of the way she was manhandling her dog. Nor do I condone animal abuse in any way, shape or form. Yes, I do think we can care about both of these things (animal welfare and systemic racism) at the same time. But many folks expressed more concern for the dog than the actual victim here, the innocent black man who could have had his life put in jeopardy by this unstable white woman.

Rebeccah Sanders, Audubon senior vice president for state programs, said it best when she told CNN, “Black Americans often face terrible daily dangers in outdoor spaces, where they are subjected to unwarranted suspicion, confrontation, and violence. The outdoors — and the joy of birds — should be safe and welcoming for all people.”

Both of them. The dog is the victim. — Edie Welker (@ehwelker) May 26, 2020

Amy tried to use her white privilege to get her way. She believed she could do what she wanted without consequence. When a black male called her on her shit, she lost all control, certain that the only way out of the situation (that wasn’t a situation yet) was to call the police. She huffed and puffed that she was in dire danger and needed immediate assistance. She weaponized her whiteness. Literally. Is it just me, or does it seem like BBQ Becky, Cornerstore Caroline, and Permit Patty are related to Sound-the-Alarm Amy?