Whitney Port’s Husband Shares ‘Raw And Real’ Feelings On Her Miscarriages

Michael Kovac / Contributor/Getty

Timmy Rosenman says he felt “shocked and then… pissed” following their miscarriages

Across the world, there are an average of 23 million miscarriages that happen on a yearly basis. This means there are approximately 44 miscarriages every minute according to the National Library of Medicine. And yet, going through a miscarriage is still an isolating and harrowing experience.

For partnered pregnant people the loss isn’t just felt by the person physically enduring the miscarriage, the other parental figure suffers too.

Recently on PEOPLE’s Me Becoming Mom podcast Timmy Rosenman, Whitney Port’s husband, opened up about his “progression of emotions” around their pregnancy losses.

On November 17th the couple learned just seven weeks into gestation that they would suffer another “unlikely healthy pregnancy.”

“Each time I think I kind of went through the same progression of emotions and they both started with being shocked. Because you think you’re supposed to be the star of your movie and it’s supposed to be a good movie. So I was shocked and then I was pissed,” he explains. “Like Whitney is right, she describes me as the less emotional one. And I think that I try to keep positive, like let’s just put one foot in front of the other and think about what the next step is. That was definitely my attitude after the miscarriages.”

Rosenman also acknowledged that Whitney’s experience of losing the baby was entirely different from his, but felt it was important to admit that he had those complicated feelings too.

“Initially, I was upset and angry and had all those feelings, but it was important to balance out how we as a family were dealing with it. It’s a different situation for both me and Whitney because we both lost the opportunity of a baby, but it happened in Whitney’s body. So it’s important for me to recognize that we’re going through something that is similar, yet definitely different,” he continues.

The truth is, there isn’t a lot of research surrounding the emotional impact of miscarriage on men (or an involved partner). One study examined the psychological effects of a miscarriage on 83 couples over the course of the year. The study concluded that while women technically psychologically suffered slightly more than men, a “significant portion of men” did demonstrate psychological distress after the miscarriage.

Hopefully Port and Rosenman continue on their fertility journey with as much healing as possible.