Whitney Port Opens Up On Lingering 'Physical' Toll Of Her Miscarriage

Whitney Port/Instagram

Whitney Port opens up about physical effects of her miscarriage nearly one month later

Nearly a month ago, entrepreneur and The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port revealed that she had a miscarriage after bravely taking fans on her pregnancy journey, one she feared was “touch and go” from the beginning. In that same spirit of honesty, Port got real on Instagram today, December 16, 2021, about the “physical and mental toll” that still plagues her a month after the miscarriage.

“While I’ve been emotionally in a much better place…I have still had to deal with this whole miscarriage nonsense,” Port shared on Instagram Stories. “There was still some tissue/blood left up there after the first procedure so today I have to go back and get it cleaned out again.”

“There are OBVIOUSLY worse issues and I have dealt with the initial shock of the miscarriage, but the physical and mental toll of this non-closure is frustrating,” she added.

She apologized to readers for what she described as a “graphic” description of the miscarriage, but she needn’t apologize. It’s important for uterus-having folk to speak openly about pregnancy loss like this, to reduce shame, stigma, and feeling like one has to apologize for speaking about it at all.

“It feels like I’ve had my period for a month and I have slowly just been watching ‘it’ come out of me. I know, graphic, but again, here to share my truth. Hopefully after today, we can start to fully move forward and my feelings of resentment towards this process will wane,” she added.

She continued the conversation in an Instagram post.

Port shared in a separate Instagram Post that her husband Timmy has been away for work and that she typically gets anxious when he’s out of town, but this time — despite dealing with the lingering physical effects of the miscarriage — she felt different, she felt calm.

“I had to deal with the doc, the pelvic ultrasounds, the aftermath of this miscarriage all while shuttling Sonny around, keeping him happy and fed and clothed, getting my work done, and feeding and keeping myself happy. Most of it felt effortless and I have to honor that and share it with you,” Port wrote.

“When I was on the phone with my therapist on Tuesday, I said ‘I don’t know whether it’s all the talk therapy or the antidepressants, but I feel oddly confident about myself and how I handled this whole thing.’ And honestly, I think it is a mix of a lot of things,” Port added.

Port first shared the news about her miscarriage on social media last month.

“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on November 18, 2021. “We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”

Always thankful for Port’s honesty through this difficult and heartbreaking situation. Our hearts are with her as she heals and mourns this loss.