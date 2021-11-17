Whitney Port Gives Update On Her Pregnancy After Opening Up About Miscarriages 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Whitney Port gives an update on her pregnancy a few weeks after fearing she would have another miscarriage

Whitney Port from The Hills is mom to 4-year-old Sonny, who she shares with her husband Tim Rosenman, and lately the reality star turned entrepreneur has been making news for opening up about her current pregnancy after she revealed earlier this month that she’s in her first trimester but fears that she will suffer another pregnancy loss after experiencing multiple miscarriages over the years. Now, a couple weeks after her emotional announcement, the latest update from Port is that “everything is still touch and go.”

“I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” a very emotional Port explained in an episode of the couple’s YouTube series at the beginning of November. “I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

Port shared that her doctor didn’t have high hopes for the pregnancy, but that there were some glimmers of optimism like the doctor finding “an embryo and a heartbeat” a couple days later. However, Port said that the agony of not knowing if the pregnancy will work out is “such a huge part of our lives and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do” that she couldn’t continue to be silent about it, despite the fact that she recognizes it’s not common to open up about a pregnancy during the first trimester.

However, since coming forward with her experience, she recently told People that it’s been hard.

“It’s so hard for me to even accept a ‘congratulations’ just because I’m still so early in the game,” Port told People this week. “I’m still in my first trimester, which I know is something that not a lot of people really share this early on.”

“Everything is still touch and go week by week as women know when they’re going through pregnancy,” Port continued. “The first trimester, really anything can happen. But things seem to be moving along and progressing so we’re staying hopeful.”

I can’t even imagine the anxiety and agony that Port must be under to be pregnant again after experiencing three miscarriages, and then to have the strength to talk openly about it so that she might be a source of comfort for another woman or couple out there experiencing the same thing. The latest from Port and her husband is that they’ve asked fans to “keep your fingers crossed” for them as they continue to provide updates.