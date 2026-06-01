Why Getting Better From PPD Isn’t A Straight Line

If you’re struggling with postpartum depression (PPD), chances are you’ve found yourself wondering: When am I going to feel like myself again? And not in a vague, someday kind of way — in a desperate, checking-the-clock kind of way. Because when you’re caring for a newborn while barely keeping your head above water, every hard day can feel impossibly long.

That longing for a clear timeline is something Robyn Alagona Cutler, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of The Postpartum Therapist, hears all the time. “One of the most popular questions I get is basically, ‘How long is it going to take until I start to feel better?’” she says. “It’s totally a valid question to ask for someone who’s struggling. But unfortunately, I don’t have the answer to that.”

That’s because recovery from PPD rarely follows a clear timeline. For some moms, things start to shift within weeks. For others, it can take months, with progress that feels uneven, frustrating, or hard to even notice in real time. There are plenty of factors that can shape recovery — and just as importantly, things that can help.

The Path To PPD Recovery Is Different Than With The Baby Blues

First, it’s important to recognize that PPD is different from the baby blues — and so is the recovery from it. Up to 80% of new moms can experience the baby blues, leading to a “rollercoaster of emotions” where you can feel fine one moment, then end up crying the next, says Cutler. “It’s often described as high highs and low lows,” she says.

Uncomfortable as it may be, baby blues are temporary and should resolve on their own within two to three weeks. “It’s considered a normal part of postpartum adjustment,” says Dr. Shelly Orlowsky, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Florida who specializes in reproductive mental health.

But many folks conflate the baby blues with PPD, an umbrella term that includes depression, anxiety, OCD, and other mental health concerns people can experience in pregnancy and postpartum periods. Symptoms of PPD — which can include anxiety, irritability, hopelessness, anger, sleep or appetite changes, and a disconnect with the baby — can be more severe and persistent.

And, unlike with baby blues, if you don’t get diagnosed and treated for PPD, “it can stretch on for an indefinite amount of time,” says Cutler.

What Factors Influence PPD Recovery?

Even with treatment, there’s no set timeline you can expect, either. “Recovery is not linear,” says Orlowsky. “It’s individual, and there are lots of factors at play.”

For one, matrescence — the transition to motherhood and everything that comes with it — is constantly evolving. “It’s not an instant event,” says Orlowsky. “It’s an ongoing process of learning and reconceptualizing your identity.”

And this can shift as your circumstances change, too, which can cause stressors that can heighten PPD symptoms. “Oftentimes there’s a lot of compounding circumstances, stressors, and situations,” says Cutler. For instance:

Your partner went back to work, and you’re now home with the baby alone

Breastfeeding has hit a snag, and you need to stop

Your marriage is feeling strained

Your sleep schedule has taken a hit

Non-baby things can certainly play a role as well: Illnesses in your family, a move, or a job change can also exacerbate things.

Noticing an increase in symptoms can be difficult for new moms, especially if they feel like they have been improving. “Any setback can feel like you’re regressing,” says Orlowsky. “Just as you feel like you get it, something changes, and you can feel that doubt and lack of confidence again. It feels like a setback.”

But it’s important to recognize that ebbs and flows are a normal part of dealing with any mental health condition — and particularly one in which you’re dealing with constant evolutions in your day-to-day and identity. “The only predictable thing about having a baby is how unpredictable it is,” Orlowsky says.

No two postpartum experiences look exactly alike, which means recovery rarely follows the same path, either. Your support system, stress levels, birth experience, mental health history, sleep (or lack of it), and everyday circumstances all play a role in how healing unfolds. That’s why comparing your progress to a friend’s, an influencer’s, or even a celebrity’s can leave you feeling worse instead of better. “It's totally understandable to feel frustrated when recovery doesn't feel as fast as you want it to be,” says Orlowsky. “But it’s not helpful to compare because each journey is their own.”

Support Is Crucial For PPD Recovery

Support during PPD can look different for everyone, and it doesn’t have to mean doing something big or expensive. If finances allow, that might look like hiring a postpartum doula for extra day-to-day support. If they don’t, it could be something as simple — and meaningful — as asking a friend or family member to take the baby for a few hours so you can sleep. Professional support matters, too. Cutler recommends checking in with a therapist who specializes in reproductive mental health, while Orlowsky says couples therapy or support groups can also be helpful.

Just as important: stick with the process, even when things feel hard again. “What I tell people is their therapy [and other treatments] is not going to eliminate bad days or difficult moments or overwhelming moments,” says Cutler. “Even when you’re doing better and feeling better, you’re still going to have hard times.” The goal isn’t perfection or feeling “fixed” overnight — it’s building tools to navigate those moments when they show up. Therapy can help you identify triggers, better understand what you’re feeling, and develop coping skills you can return to the next time things feel overwhelming.

And if recovery feels slower than you hoped, that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. PPD is treatable, and research shows recovery is possible with the right support, says Orlowsky — even if the timeline looks different for everyone.

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