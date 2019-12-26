Why I Still Call My Mom When I Get Sick (And I’m 40)

Let’s be honest. Some of our fondest memories from childhood were when we got to stay home from school because we were sick. Or because we were, ahem, “sick.” And I’m extra nostalgic for that feeling of being totally cared for now that I’m a mom myself.

Sense memories are powerful. And they’re why I still call my mom any time me or my little one is sick. Yep. Hearing her voice makes me feel just a little bit better. My favorite memories of being sick as a kid are pretty much the same things I do now for my little one… along with a couple of new favs.

The couch setup

Eating and drinking on the couch were major no-nos in normal life. But on a sick day? Those rules (and several others) were suspended. I remember any time I was home with a stomach ache, I was allowed to have ginger ale. On the couch! We were a “no soda” family so getting ahold of some ginger ale was a Very Big Deal. Lying around on the couch with a little something sweet? Yes, please.

But as moms of today, we have things in our sick-day tool kits that our moms didn’t have. Tools like Lolleez organic throat soothing pops for kids. Yep, it’s a remedy in the form of a lollipop (and I was excited about ginger ale when I was a kid)! Lolleez are a huge hit with moms because they’re a delicious, fun and effective way to help soothe a child’s sore throat. Founder Melissa Evans got the idea for an organic soothing pop when her own daughter was sick. It was the mix of “a lot of love and a little worry” that brought the idea to life. #Relatable.

Speaking of worry, you don’t need to worry about Lolleez because they’re made from USDA Certified Organic ingredients you can pronounce, like organic honey and natural fruit pectin. They also have a worry-free shape: flat instead of round. And they’re non-GMO as well as gluten, dairy and nut-free.

Sounds like something from a specialty store, right? Nope. You can pick Lolleez up at Target, CVS, Walgreens or on Amazon.

The warm bowl of soup

I would love to tell you that when I had a cold, my mom made homemade chicken soup from a beloved family recipe complete with secret ingredients. But that would be fictional. She did, however, open a can of chicken noodle soup and heat it up and that was just fine by me. Because it wasn’t really about the soup. It was the “I’m doing this just for you.” It was putting “you’ll always be my baby” into action. Whether it was homemade or microwaved, that’s what made it taste so good.

The warm baths and snuggles

Remember being sick and getting into a warm bath? A warm bath that was run FOR you? It was especially great if it had something special like bubbles or vapor added. And then being all clean and snuggled in fresh pajamas? Y’all, this sounds so good I almost wish I had the sniffles and a mom here to insist I get in the tub!

The movie-and-TV-thon

Just like the rules about eating and drinking on the couch, sick days meant pretty much unlimited time lying around being lazy. For me, that meant lots of TV. I would sometimes add an extra cough or two if I felt like my mom was about to pull the plug.

When my kids are sick, I do the exact same things for them that my mom did, with a few critical upgrades. Yes, there are the couch and screen time exceptions, the soups (not homemade and I’m not sorry!), the warm baths and all the snuggles.

Trust me: Lolleez are the real sick-day MVP. If only my mom had these when I was a kid. She’d have loved them. In flavors like watermelon, strawberry, orange and mixed berry, I would have loved them, too!

And that’s the thing. Motherhood gives us so many chances to be the mom we needed, whether we had her or not. No matter how your own mom was able to take care of you, having kids means caring for them – and yourself – in exactly the way that feels best. As a gentle reminder, give yourself the same sick-day care you’d give your kids and your partner. You’re allowed to be a little grouchy, a little overwhelmed, and a lot tired. Do whatever you need to do to feel better.

And if all else fails, call your mom.

