Willie Nelson Signs Face Masks And Auctions Them Off For Charity

Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink/Getty Images

The money raised from Willie Nelson’s autographed face masks will be used to make even more face masks

When someone sends you face masks, sign them, auction them off, and donate the money to charity. At least, that’s what Willie Nelson recently did in an effort to help join the fight against the coronavirus.

Houston, Texas resident, Tanya Boike, with the help of her friend and local nurse, Monica Cabazos, have been making face masks together; and, so far, they’ve given out more than 500 masks. Two recipients of those masks? Country music legend Willie Nelson and his wife, Annie D’Angelo.

Boike told Houston television station KTRK that she sent masks to Nelson’s granddaughter, Noelle Ward, because she wanted to ensure Nelson and D’Angelo had masks of their own.

Boike was touched by what Nelson did with the masks, instead.

“[Noelle] texted me a few minutes later and said, ‘Pops would rather sign these and have them auction them off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these masks for free,'” Boike said, adding, “I just lost it. That’s not what I had made them for.”

Nelson suggested Boike list the signed masks on FrontLine-Angels’s auction page on Charity Auctions Today’s website, which she did. The signed masks went up for auction on April 25, and so far, the fundraiser has raised $450.

As for the two remaining items up for auction, the autographed face masks’ starting bids are $200 and $350. The bidding will end in about three days.

According to the item description, Frontline-Angels has partnered with The Houston Mask Makers “to raise money for the purchase of materials to make masks.” The masks will then be donated to first responders, critical/essential workers and others in need, including immunocompromised and elderly people.

“Our story has been shared around the country in the last few days, and we hope you are inspired to help us with our cause,” the description further states. “We have already donated nearly 600 masks, including 101 for the Houston Mask Makers, who has made and donated over 3,200 thus far.”

“This is going to be so amazing for these first responders and these critical care workers. These guys are going to be able to have a mask and not have to spend a fortune on them,” Boike told ABC 13.

According to Ward, this act of kindness on Nelson’s part is just “who he is.”

“That’s him. That’s who he is. That’s him every day,” Ward said. “He’s just relaxed. He’s just giving. He’s just got a great smile, and he’s just the best.”

Nelson recently hosted a 4/20-themed variety show “Come and Toke It” on — you guessed it — April 20. Kacey Musgraves, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Bill Maher, and Beto O’Rourke were just some of the celebrity guests who took part in the live-streamed event.