‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star Is Now A Nurse On Frontlines Of COVID-19

Jennifer Stone of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ on Disney is now a nurse saving lives during the pandemic
Actress Jennifer Stone, whom you may recognize from the old Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, has taken on a new role — one where she’s literally saving lives. She’s now a registered nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19.
In an Instagram post honoring World Health Day on Tuesday, Stone announced that she is joining the “front lines” of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday . It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them. #worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyou❤️pleasestayhomeforus #covid2020
“A very good friend of mine… pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident,” she writes in the caption. “I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them.”
Stone played Harper Finkle, the eccentric best friend of Selena Gomez’s Alex, on Wizards of Waverly Place. When the series ended in 2013, Stone revealed she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and left acting to pursue a nursing degree. She graduated last year.
A little Maxine for your Monday! Could not be more proud of @baileemadison and how much she has grown professionally and personally. Always a blast to get the Wizards crew back together…even if we are missing a few key players! #wizardsofwaverlyplace #wizardsreunion #wowp
“I think after a few years, I felt like I found a balance and came to healthy place with [diabetes] — I am now ready to inspire other people and help make this world a more receptive place for this disease,” Stone said in a 2016 interview. “I can be really private, but with this — it isn’t mine to be private about. Speaking up can help so many people, and they need to know they aren’t alone, and it can happen to anyone. I know how ignorant I was when I was first diagnosed; I want to help the world know more about the disease.”
Now Stone is just one of the thousands of healthcare heroes directly fighting a global pandemic, only one year after graduating from nursing school. In a follow-up Instagram post this week, she talked about how important it is to wear a mask to help flatten the curve and follow social distancing protocol.
Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle? Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve, you can’t see me smiling out of gratitude for hitting 300,000 followers! Thank you guys for all of your love and support! ❤️😷❤️ #gratefulthankfulblessed #thumbsup👍 #selfmademask #flattenthecurve #loveinthetimeofcorona
“I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve, you can’t see me smiling out of gratitude for hitting 300,000 followers!” she writes. “Thank you guys for all of your love and support.”