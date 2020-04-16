‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 4 Is Coming to Netflix Next Month

Netflix

Fan-favorite sitcom Workin’ Moms returns to Netflix next month after airing first in Canada

The beloved Canadian sitcom about being a working mom is back, and we only have to wait a couple of weeks for new episodes. Workin’ Moms, the delightful dramedy about — what else, working moms — has captured fans around the world with its authentic and relatable look at the relationships between motherhood, work, family, and marriage. It’s wild that we had to wait this long for any show about moms who work, but here we are, and now we can say that Season 4 of Workin’ Moms will land on Netflix next month.

Workin’ Moms fans have been begging Canada’s public broadcaster, the CBC — who makes the show — to release the new season of the show in the U.S. and it’s a real Schitt’s Creek scenario. Schitt’s Creek is also a Canadian television show that is beloved by fans outside Canada thanks in part to its second-home on Netflix. Both shows air in Canada first and then arrive on Netflix, sometimes months after the fact, which is frustrating for fans, because by this point, the spoilers are all over social media.

Currently, Workin’ Moms Season 4 has already aired in Canada and the creators are already working on Season 5, but now the rest of the world can catch up with the show when Season 4 drops on Netflix on May 6, 2020.

Rabid fans were harassing poor Canadians ahead of the Netflix news and just generally losing their minds in quarantine and feeling left out that our neighbors up north were the only ones who could binge-watch the show.

The show’s creator Catherine Reitman shared this on Twitter before the Netflix news.

“To all of the amazing #WorkinMoms fans out there, know that I am doing everything I can to bring you the new season on Netflix as soon as I’m allowed! I am also stir crazy and in deep need of comfort and escape! As soon as the powers that be give me a date- consider it yours!”

To all of the amazing #WorkinMoms fans out there, know that I am doing everything I can to bring you the new season on Netflix as soon as I’m allowed! I am also stir crazy and in deep need of comfort and escape! As soon as the powers that be give me a date- consider it yours! 🔥 https://t.co/FGKrSZkoan — Catherine Reitman (@reitcatou) March 19, 2020

While we all wait for the new season to drop, check out the Season 4 trailer below and get excited.

May 6, 2020 is coming.