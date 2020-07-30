Today Is UN’s ‘World Day Against Trafficking In Persons,’ And We Need To Be Talking About It

Kenko Ito/EyeEm/Getty

Did you know that 10.1M victims of human trafficking are children? Children account for 27% of all the human trafficking victims in the world, and two out of every three child victims are girls. 21% of victims of sexual exploitation were children. If this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach, then please stop reading.

I’m not sure why the hell child trafficking is such a taboo subject. As a mother with a social media platform, I feel an obligation to help spread awareness. I live in California, one of the top destination states for trafficking human beings; in fact, The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that they received more calls from California in 2018 than anywhere else. It sickens me that the media and celebrities, some of whom are mothers and fathers, are not talking more about this horrible issue.

You don’t have to be a parent to understand how terrible this is; you just have to be a freaking human to see that we have a big issue here. We get all hot and heavy with every other subject, yet when it comes to fellow human beings being sold for sex — especially children — we stay completely quiet. Am I missing something here? When you are given a platform like social media, I feel that you automatically have an obligation to bring awareness about social issues, especially something as horrendous as child sex trafficking. I don’t care how taboo it is.

Social media platforms have helped bring valuable awareness to so many important things around the world, and now it’s time to turn our collective attention to this huge issue. Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry. These sick people are selling children in exchange for sex. I don’t know what else I have to say to convince you that we need to be the voice of these babies that need us. How can you not believe that this is happening in our country?

During the last few weeks, I have been educating myself more about the increase in child slavery since COVID; according to a press release by Polaris, who operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the number of crisis trafficking cases handled by the hotline increased by over 40% in the month following shelter-in-place orders compared to the prior month. I have also started following Operation Underground Railroad on Instagram, an organization whose main focus is rescuing children from slavery. July 30th is World Human Trafficking Awareness day, wherein Operation Underground Railroad is encouraging everyone to speak up to help bring awareness. Their goal and hope is that the government will take interest in these victims.

Here are a few ways to join the RISE UP FOR CHILDREN movement with Operation Underground Railroad:

Get loud in your community (visit ourrescue.org/rise up for locations across the US) Get loud from home: On social media. Post a picture of your support. Tag @ourrescue and use the hashtags: #RISEUPFORCHILDREN #GETLOUD #EndHumanTrafficking Fill your home and community with blue balloons as a representation of bringing awareness and hope to this issue. The color blue represents child abuse awareness and has been recognized as the universal color for human trafficking.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The toll free hotline number is 1-888-373-7888 — or you can text 233733 to get help for yourself, to report any activity that may be related to human trafficking, or to help someone else. There are many local organizations across the world if you simply Google “local human trafficking organizations.” Please do research in your local communities about how you can help spread awareness on this horrible issue.

Let’s bring these babies home and prevent other children, women, and men from ever having to go through this. Children deserve to have a childhood. These victims deserve their freedom. End of story.