Yes, I’m Booking A Mental Vacation Because Distance Learning Is Stressing Me Out

Remember back in Olden Times when we worried that our families weren’t spending enough time together? Hahaha! Sigh. Welp, a months-long global pandemic came along to make sure we could be together all day, every long day.







Between kids trying to out-scream each other, entertaining toddlers while their siblings are in virtual class and managing our “real” jobs, the struggles have been extremely real. More than once, we’ve fantasized about escaping to warm, sunny Florida.

A mini-vacation to Florida sounds amazing, right? You may be thinking “We can plan a Florida vacation but we can’t take one daily.”

Or can we?

Next time you’re at home in your business sweats, getting ready for another meeting that could have been an email, take one of these mental vacations and visit Florida, even if it’s only in your mind.

When You’re Experiencing Listening Fatigue

As much as we try not to, it’s nearly impossible not to listen in on what’s happening in your kid’s virtual classroom, especially when that “classroom” is at your kitchen table. Between hearing the teacher try to keep kids focused and the kid who didn’t realize his microphone was on, it’s easy to experience stress just from listening.

The mini-break: Pop down to Florida for a minute. “Visit” the crystal-clear water of Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. (Make sure the sound is ON.)

When Your Kindergartener Unmutes Herself To Say “I NEED TO POTTY!”

Or “I had goldfish for breakfast.” Or “I can’t find my earbuds because we have a lot of piles of laundry in our house.” Thanks, honey!

The mini-break: Sit on the sugar-white sands of Navarre Beach. Breathe in and breathe out as you watch the gentlest of waves.

When You Don’t Understand The Homework

Ok, I don’t recall third grade math being this flipping hard. Like, when did 8-year-olds start doing high school math? At this point, my partner and I are still trying to maintain the illusion that we know what we’re doing, despite being utterly clueless at times. So now we have a signal. “I need to grab something from the garage” means “I’m losing my mind and I need to go regroup in the garage.”

The mini-break: Get above it all at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

When The Login Alone Is Too Much

“To access today’s lesson, just login to PowLearn with your Zapclass password. Click to enter the portal and then click over to the ClassTracker3000. You’ll need to use your LessonFarm password to access the portal then asn lkcdoai7tw akjb jbvlkaliue…”

The mini-break: Sink into the gentle waters of the Rainbow River. “Underwater” is a little on the nose for this particular challenge, but just go with it.

When The Teacher Has To Remind Parents To Wear Pants

As the lines between work, home and school get increasingly blurry, teachers have had to send out reminders for all kinds of things. They’ve even had to request that toddlers and parents in the background are all fully-dressed during class time. If yours is the family they’re referring to, it’s totally ok to disappear for a few minutes in the Hideaway Lounge, aka your bedroom closet.

The mini-break: Pretend to drive approximately 200 miles per hour around the track at the Sebring International Raceway.

When The Kids Are Finally In Bed

Somehow, you’ve made it through another day. After becoming an expert-level Wi-Fi troubleshooter and ninja-like kid wrangler, you’re allowed to feel pretty proud of yourself. None of this has been easy and we all deserve a break.

The mini-break: If you can’t get away for a casual hang with your Mom Squad, spend a little time with the Manatee Moms of Crystal River.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunshine state of mind from wherever you are — even just for a minute. Find your virtual vacay at VISITFLORIDA.com.