50 ‘You Matter’ Quotes For When You (Or A Loved One) Need Them Most

Life can be tough, and sometimes you just need some good “you matter” quotes to remind you that you’re important. And worthy. A little something to help you get through the day and into the next one. Having a mantra or a go-to self-care quote to pull out when you need a bit of motivation might seem silly to some people, but ask a therapist or mental health expert, and they’ll likely tell you the same: that how you talk to yourself genuinely does matter. It can change your entire perspective on a day! The same goes for how you talk to your kids — you can immensely empower your tween or teen by reminding them of their self-worth. It’s something they probably need to hear more often than not at this oh-so-challenging and often awkward stage.
“Each of us has a set of messages that play over and over in our minds. This internal dialogue, or personal commentary, frames our reactions to life and its circumstances. One of the ways to recognize, promote, and sustain optimism, hope, and joy is to intentionally fill our thoughts with positive self-talk,” explains Gregory L. Jantz, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. But sometimes, we all need a little boost to get that positive self-talk going. So, feel free to take one of these you matter quotes to get you started, help a friend in need, or caption that selfie on Instagram.
Remember, though, if your self-talk is sounding super negative and these quotes don’t pull you out of your slump, you might want to reach out to a mental health professional to talk things through. Because truly, friend, you matter — and you are worth it.
You Matter Quotes to Internalize (Or Share With Someone Who Needs Them)
- “You matter. You are good enough. You are loved.” — Unknown
- “You matter as much as the things that matter to you do.” — John Green
- “You are living. You occupy space. You have a mass. You matter.” — Albert Einstein
- “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” — William James
- “Do something good for yourself today. You matter.” — Virginia Madsen
- “Make yourself a priority.” — Unknown
- “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.” — Rumi
- “You were seen, you were heard, and you matter.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “You matter. That smile you shared could be the sun on someone’s darkest day.” — Amy Leigh Mercree
- “It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius
- “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa
- “You matter to somebody, even if you don’t know it yet.” — Unknown
- “One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide.” — Brené Brown
- “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha
- “Don’t allow expectations to put a limit on your actions. You are able to achieve remarkable things, regardless of what others may believe. So head out there, fight, and show the world how amazing you are.” — Nicole Addison
- “You have a right to be you. It is a privilege for others to be around you.” — Janna Cachola
- “You need to really believe in what you’ve got to offer, what your talent is, and if you believe, that gives you strength.” — Dolly Parton
- “You are so much stronger than you realize. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you’re not. Not even you.” — J.W. Lynne
- “No matter what your age, or what your circumstances might be, you are special, and you still have something unique to offer. Your life, because of who you are, has meaning.” — Barbara De Angelis
- “You matter. How you feel matters. What you say, do, and think matters. It all matters.” — Richelle E. Goodrich
- Despite where you stand in life at the moment, always remember that your presence on earth matters as much as everyone else’s.” — Edmond Mbiaka
- “You are a divine being. You matter, you count. You come from realms of unimaginable power and light, and you will return to those realms.” — Terence McKenna
- “No matter how far life pushes you down, no matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back.” — Sheryl Swoopes
- “Be kind to yourself. Be proud of yourself. Because you matter. What you do matters. You make a difference.” — Unknown
- “No one will hit you harder than life itself. It doesn’t matter how hard you hit back. It’s about how much you can take, and keep fighting, how much you can suffer and keep moving forward. That’s how you win.” — Anderson Silva
- “You are enough. You have influence. You are genius. You have a contribution to make. You have a gift the others need. You are the change. Your actions define your impact. You matter.” — Angela Maiers
- “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” — Bernard Baruch
- “You are worth finding, worth knowing, worth loving. You and all your one million layers. Always hold that close.” — Danielle Doby
- “Never lose faith in yourself; you can do anything in this universe. Never weaken; all power is yours.” — Swami Vivekananda, My Idea of Education
- “Self-trust is the first secret of success.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “When kids grow up wanting to be you, you matter.” — Seth Godin
- “You matter! You might be but one drop in a bigger ocean, but even that drop causes ripples which affect every other drop.” — Sue Krebs
- “Always remember you matter. You’re important and you are loved, and you bring to this world things no one else can.” — Charlie Mackesy
- “You matter. You are visible. You are wanted. You are needed. You are appreciated. Your life makes a difference.” — Dr. Gayle Joplin Hall
- “Your personal growth is the only thing that matters. You own and write your story; no one else does. Believe in your unique steps up the mountain.” — Brittany Burgunder
- “The biggest lie we fall for is that it doesn’t matter. Your opinion doesn’t matter. Your existence doesn’t matter. You don’t matter. It is the worst, most destructive lie we ever believe, and in consequences, it wreaks extensive damage to more lives than your own. Don’t fall for that evil lie. Don’t forget that everything about you absolutely does matter.” — Richelle E. Goodrich
- “You may think that you are completely insignificant in this world. But someone drinks coffee from the favorite cup that you gave them. Someone heard a song on the radio that reminded them of you. Someone read the book that you recommended and plunged headfirst into it. Someone smiled after a hard day’s work because they remembered the joke that you told them today, Someone loves themselves a little bit more because you gave them a compliment. Never think you have no influence whatsoever. Your trace, which you leave behind with every good deed, cannot be erased.” — Unknown
- “Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
- “If you are feeling low, or trampled, unappreciated, or forgotten, and you are reading this, realize it is an illusion. The hope is real. You are valued… and what lies ahead is brilliance.” — Tom Althouse
- “Stop acting so small; you are the universe in ecstatic motion.” — Rumi
- “Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter.” — Michelle Obama
- “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us. And when we bring what is within us out into the world, miracles happen.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Seeing a miracle will inspire you, but knowing you are a miracle will change you.” — Deborah Brodie
- “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain
- “The magic is inside you. There ain’t no crystal ball.” — Dolly Parton
- “You have to believe in yourself when no one else does; that’s what makes you a winner.” — Venus Williams
- “I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in darkness the astonishing light of your own being.” — Hafez
- “Just by being you, you make a profound difference. Don’t ever forget that you matter.” — Unknown
- “You alone are the judge of your worth, and your goal is to discover infinite worth in yourself, no matter what anyone else thinks.” — Deepak Chopra
- “You matter, unless you multiply yourself by the speed of light squared, then you energy.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson