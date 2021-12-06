50 ‘You Matter’ Quotes For When You (Or A Loved One) Need Them Most

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Life can be tough, and sometimes you just need some good “you matter” quotes to remind you that you’re important. And worthy. A little something to help you get through the day and into the next one. Having a mantra or a go-to self-care quote to pull out when you need a bit of motivation might seem silly to some people, but ask a therapist or mental health expert, and they’ll likely tell you the same: that how you talk to yourself genuinely does matter. It can change your entire perspective on a day! The same goes for how you talk to your kids — you can immensely empower your tween or teen by reminding them of their self-worth. It’s something they probably need to hear more often than not at this oh-so-challenging and often awkward stage.

“Each of us has a set of messages that play over and over in our minds. This internal dialogue, or personal commentary, frames our reactions to life and its circumstances. One of the ways to recognize, promote, and sustain optimism, hope, and joy is to intentionally fill our thoughts with positive self-talk,” explains Gregory L. Jantz, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. But sometimes, we all need a little boost to get that positive self-talk going. So, feel free to take one of these you matter quotes to get you started, help a friend in need, or caption that selfie on Instagram.

Remember, though, if your self-talk is sounding super negative and these quotes don’t pull you out of your slump, you might want to reach out to a mental health professional to talk things through. Because truly, friend, you matter — and you are worth it.