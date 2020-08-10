Zelda Williams Slams Eric Trump For Politicizing A Video Of Her Late Father

John Shearer/WireImage/Jim Spellman/Getty

Zelda Williams is pure class, even when one of the Trumps tries to disrespect her father’s legacy

It’s been six years since Robin Williams tragically and unexpectedly died. In those six years, his now 31-year-old daughter, Zelda Williams, has grown up without her dad, but with so much empathy and grace. She’s been semi-public about her grief, always kind to her father’s fans, and has carried on his legacy of giving back to others in her community and around the world. And over the weekend, after Eric Trump attempted to use a video of her late father for political gain, Zelda responded with more grace than anyone should be expected to muster in that situation.

Trump shared the video clip of one of Robin Williams’ standup routines, in which he pokes fun at then-Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumed democratic challenger for the presidency in November’s election. Trump shared the video without adding any comment, but it came with the attached caption, “Robin Williams Just Savages Joe Biden.”

“Savages” might be overstating things a little bit. In the clip, Robin pokes fun at Biden’s tendency to ramble when he speaks, and that’s about it. But sure, Eric Trump. Go off.

It wasn’t long, though, before Zelda responded.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad,” Zelda wrote in her own tweet. “I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.’ Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can.”

Did we mention that Zelda Williams is the epitome of class? Because she’s the epitome of class.

Oh, and to save you a Google, we went ahead and found the video Zelda was referring to. Here’s what Robin Williams had to say about Donald Trump.

This exchange came just two weeks after Zelda honored her late father on social media on what would have been his 69th birthday.

“To honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” she wrote on Twitter, later sharing screenshots of her donations to numerous LA-area shelters, especially ones that provide housing for LGBTQ+ youth. “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Robin Williams died in August of 2014. He took his own life after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive brain disease that can affect one’s thinking, memory, and body movement.