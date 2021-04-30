White House Says 100 Million Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty

The number is based on a projection of the number of doses as of Friday.

Things we want to leave behind in 2020 (an incomplete list): Karens who appear to have nothing better to do than complain, food that looks like a mean practical joke, dresses that look like remnants from the Donner Party, and hopefully, COVID shutdowns and closures.

While health experts anticipate we’ll be living with the coronavirus for some time, according to CNN, the Biden administration is expected to announce an important benchmark: 100 million people in the United States are now fully vaccinated.

CNN went on to report that Biden’s COVID team worked to expand their vaccination efforts with increased messaging. With so many vaccinations in arms, the team, with Jeff Zients acting as coronavirus response coordinator, aims to reach people who have not yet received a shot.

The news is especially welcome as the country enters the crucial spring and summer travel season – where experts believe more people than ever will hit the road (or tarmac) to make up for a year of home confinement.

Worldwide, coronavirus teams have had a rough road ahead of them, as some communities have expressed a hesitancy to receive the COVID vaccination.

The White House task force plans to speak to these fears, with three purposes in mind: over the next 100 days, priorities will be to increase accessibility to the shots, to counter misinformation and falsehoods surrounding COVID, and helping people who don’t have the means get vaccinated.

In other good news, CDC announced that the United States has administered around 237 million shots total of all three of the Covid-19 vaccines as of Friday morning.

The Biden White House doubled and went on to blow past its initial goal of 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots placed in arms in its first 100 days. The country reached the 200 million milestone on April 21. As part of his campaign promise, Biden promised to ramp up the vaccination rollout to all Americans.

There has been an increased effort on the part of healthcare professionals to make the public aware of the safety, effectiveness, and importance of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As part of the effort, the Biden administration launched public service announcements to encourage vaccinations and improve public confidence in the vaccines as it ramps up distribution.

Vaccines work! Get yours now – they're free! pic.twitter.com/xrs3RQCRq5 — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) April 30, 2021

White House officials have unveiled an almost $10 billion package geared toward creating vaccine access and providing peace of mind regarding long-term health and safety concerns with the vaccines. The figure encompasses $3 billion to bolster outreach through community-based groups and respected community leaders. Which in this case, includes strip clubs.

Need a COVID shot? You can get it, plus a shot of free booze, at the Hustler Club on May 7. The Bourbon Street strip club is the latest to join the "shots for shots" movement in New Orleans to get more people vaccinated. https://t.co/ZDTULC0LMc — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) April 30, 2021

Biden announced there will be enough vaccines for every adult in America by the end of May. As of this writing, every person over the age of 16 is now eligible for a COVID vaccine across the country.