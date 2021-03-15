Cardi & Megan Thee Stallion Perform WAP Live, Karens Would Like To Speak To The Manager

Kevin Winter/Getty

We may need several managers to deal with the crowd of Karens freaking out over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance

Call in every manager you can find, y’all. The Karens have grievances to address immediately after last night’s “WAP” Grammy Award performance by iconic queens Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Rather than accept that the Grammys aren’t exactly preschooler programming, a horde of angry people are crying that a NSFW song was presented to an audience that absolutely should not have had any kids in it.

The pair of ridiculously talented ladies performed the song on a stripper-themed set that included a pole and a giant high heel and if that isn’t enough to entice you, I’m not sure what to say. Before we get into the Karens and their whining, just feast your eyes on a truly jaw-dropping performance by two women who deserve all the Grammys.

Of course they changed the very not safe for primetime chorus to “wet wet wet” but that wasn’t enough to ward off the pearl-clutching mob that just had to express their disgust at an adult-like performance clearly geared toward an audience of adults.

Did y’all know people had such strong feelings about preserving the presence of a creepy cartoon skunk? Lots of upset and hurt feefees over Cardi and Megan getting to do their thing in a world where Pepe has lost his platform. Think of the children!

Lots of folks who apparently expected all Grammy performances to be like, IDK, Christian rock? Rap is a genre and it’s usually not clean, guys. Where have you been since around 1987?

Ok, is “elephant trainer stripper” a gig you can actually get? Because honestly, that sounds extremely fun.

Folks were just really upset and clearly not grasping the difference between stopping publication or viewing of offensive racist tropes and an adult-themed song being performed for a bunch of adults. It’s just not a thing, guys. There is no comparison.

Who says what Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Mary Wilson would be proud of? Shut up.

Grammy host Trevor Noah joked before the two took the stage. “If you have small children in the room, just tell them it’s a song about giving a cat a bath.” LOL. But for real, don’t watch the Grammys with small children. This isn’t for them.

Basically, the Karens are largely missing the point — as is their specialty. WAP is not meant for kids. Like, at all. The Grammys make no promise of being a family-friendly show and if you’re worried about your kids watching stuff kids shouldn’t watch? Don’t let them. Not everything has to be kid-friendly and TBH, thank heavens for that. This momma likes a side of WAP in between endless episodes of Paw Patrol, TYVM.