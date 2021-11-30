These Products Went Viral On TikTok — And They Make The Perfect Gifts

TikTok is a guilty pleasure for many. I know I’ve delved into my pocketbook more times than I care to admit because I saw something on TikTok I had to have. If you have kids, you better believe they get their spending wants from the app, too. TikTok is the modern day JCPenney catalog, if you will.
We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that went viral on TikTok that will get your holiday shopping going in full swing.
Derol Lip Plumper Set, $17 At Amazon
This lip plumper really works — trust me, my daughter got it and we are both hooked. It feels great on the lips and went crazy on TikTok. It gets 4 stars and has thousands of positive reviews. It makes a great stocking stuffer, and is the perfect thing to get for all your girlfriends this season.
GimMe Organic Seaweed Sheets, $16 At Amazon
This is one of the most popular snacks out there. Gimme seaweed went viral after a recipe was posted on TikTok, and Amazon is the only place I can find it. My kids like it better than candy and we go through an entire 20-pack in a few days. It may be an unusual gift, but with 5 stars and over 13K reviews, you can’t go wrong giving this to the salt-lover in your life.
Hopopro Rain Shower Head, $21 At Amazon
This shower head broke the internet. Mainly because it’s fantastic 8-inch head is luxurious but also, you can’t beat the under-$25 price point. It’s an easy glow-up for any bathroom.
Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector, $34 At Amazon
This projector is for any age. My adult friends have one, all my kids have one, and it looks great in any room. It’s like having a night light and a stargazing party all in one.
Bondic Liquid Plastic Welder, $24 At Amazon
Whether you are handy or not, you must have (and give) this welder to everyone on your gift list. It literally can fix almost anything and can repair everything from your favorite heels to your garage door.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler, $22 At Amazon
These tumblers are gorgeous and come in a bunch of colors. They make great gifts for the entire family and I’ll be giving one to all of my girlfriends with a gift certificate and chocolate tucked inside — no wrapping required.
Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses (Set of 4), $28 At Amazon
Margarita always make a great gift. We love these BPA-free glasses that come in a set of 4 glasses. Give these with a bottle of margarita mix to a loved one, and you will be the real Santa Claus this year.
Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, $35 At Amazon
If you don’t have this brush you need to get one for yourself first. Then get one for your bestie, daughter, mother, or sister. This brush gives you the look of a blowout and leaves you with shiny, smooth hair.
Sobly Rings (10 Pieces), $10 At Amazon
AMAZON.COM
Acrylic rings are so hot right now. This set comes with 10 rings and will level up any outfit — not to mention people of all ages love them.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $20 At Amazon
Make eggs almost any way with this rapid egg cooker, with a six egg capacity. It’s a great thing to have in your home for the chef in your family, and makes a great gift for another busy mom.
Vanvene Makeup Brush Cleaner Sponge (2-Pack), $9 At Amazon
Cleaning makeup brushes isn’t exactly a thrilling Friday night. These sponges give you clean brushes in minutes and will give those busy people in your life more time to do other things — like shop for a gift for you.
Asskdan V-Neck Sweater,$36 At Amazon
There is nothing more snuggly than a cozy sweater. Opening one up feels like such a special gift. TikTok made this one famous and it’s now selling like crazy. Choose from several different colors … and don’t forget to get one for yourself.