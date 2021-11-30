These Products Went Viral On TikTok — And They Make The Perfect Gifts

TikTok is a guilty pleasure for many. I know I’ve delved into my pocketbook more times than I care to admit because I saw something on TikTok I had to have. If you have kids, you better believe they get their spending wants from the app, too. TikTok is the modern day JCPenney catalog, if you will.

We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that went viral on TikTok that will get your holiday shopping going in full swing.

This lip plumper really works — trust me, my daughter got it and we are both hooked. It feels great on the lips and went crazy on TikTok. It gets 4 stars and has thousands of positive reviews. It makes a great stocking stuffer, and is the perfect thing to get for all your girlfriends this season.

This is one of the most popular snacks out there. Gimme seaweed went viral after a recipe was posted on TikTok, and Amazon is the only place I can find it. My kids like it better than candy and we go through an entire 20-pack in a few days. It may be an unusual gift, but with 5 stars and over 13K reviews, you can’t go wrong giving this to the salt-lover in your life.

This shower head broke the internet. Mainly because it’s fantastic 8-inch head is luxurious but also, you can’t beat the under-$25 price point. It’s an easy glow-up for any bathroom.

This projector is for any age. My adult friends have one, all my kids have one, and it looks great in any room. It’s like having a night light and a stargazing party all in one.

Whether you are handy or not, you must have (and give) this welder to everyone on your gift list. It literally can fix almost anything and can repair everything from your favorite heels to your garage door.

These tumblers are gorgeous and come in a bunch of colors. They make great gifts for the entire family and I’ll be giving one to all of my girlfriends with a gift certificate and chocolate tucked inside — no wrapping required.

Margarita always make a great gift. We love these BPA-free glasses that come in a set of 4 glasses. Give these with a bottle of margarita mix to a loved one, and you will be the real Santa Claus this year.

If you don’t have this brush you need to get one for yourself first. Then get one for your bestie, daughter, mother, or sister. This brush gives you the look of a blowout and leaves you with shiny, smooth hair.

Acrylic rings are so hot right now. This set comes with 10 rings and will level up any outfit — not to mention people of all ages love them.

Make eggs almost any way with this rapid egg cooker, with a six egg capacity. It’s a great thing to have in your home for the chef in your family, and makes a great gift for another busy mom.

Cleaning makeup brushes isn’t exactly a thrilling Friday night. These sponges give you clean brushes in minutes and will give those busy people in your life more time to do other things — like shop for a gift for you.

There is nothing more snuggly than a cozy sweater. Opening one up feels like such a special gift. TikTok made this one famous and it’s now selling like crazy. Choose from several different colors … and don’t forget to get one for yourself.