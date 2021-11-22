Flowy Tops, Soft Joggers, Crocs, And 5 Other Comfy Fashion Trends You’ll Have To Pry From Our Cold, Dead Hands

Crocs

After over a year of lockdowns, work-from-home, and virtual learning, we’ve come to realize a few things. First of all, we don’t actually want to spend all day, every day, with our partners. Also, teachers should be getting that CEO money. And perhaps most of all, comfortable fashion is a vibe we should have embraced years ago. If you try to tell us that we have to start dressing in hard pants again, it won’t end well.

It’s totally possible to embrace “feel good” fashion without feeling like a frump. We’re keeping these eight comfy fashion trends, dang it, and we’re not going back. (Besides, we already donated all our hard pants.)

1. Sweatsuit Sets

One of the few silver linings of the era of social distancing was the rise in popularity of pajama-adjacent clothing. The matching sweatpants/sweatshirt trend has returned, and man, are we glad they’re actually cool. A matching set of cozy clothes says less “I’m an adult in toddler clothing” and more “I’m a busy on-the-go mom with important Zoom calls who is not wearing pajamas in the pickup line!”

There are two types of Croc-wearers: the ones who embraced them the first time they were cool and never let go, and the ones who saw their faves rocking Crocs and had to have a pair. But they both share one undisputed truth: wear them and you’ll believe the hype. The OG extreme comfort shoe (is that a thing?) is more than just a slipper alternative. Crocs look super cute with the crop-flared and wide leg jeans the cool kids are wearing these days. They also work with those sweatsuits we love. Paired with leggings you’ve been wearing for a couple days, they tell the world you’re living your absolute best life. And although we love the Classic Clog, Crocs also makes platforms, slides, wedges — even boots. Goodbye — hopefully forever — to shoes we can’t wait to kick off at the end of the day. Now it’s all Crocs, all the time.

3. Flowy Tops

For those about to rock (a crop top) we salute you. But the rest of us will be over here lounging in the flowiest Stevie Nicks-inspired top we can get our hands on. Shapewear? We don’t know her.

4. Non-Underwire Bras

Remember those optical illusion prints that dominated mall kiosks in the ‘90s? You’d cross your eyes trying to see the unicorn your friend was claiming she saw, and then — BAM! The switch in your brain flipped and you saw the unicorn or the majestic lion or the wizard and you could never unsee it. Well, that’s how we feel about soft bras. Now that we’ve experienced the freedom of our girls uncaged, they’ll never be relegated to lace-jail again.

5. Cardigans

Cardigans are one of those items that transcends trends. They’re endlessly versatile — whether in chunky cable knits or light-as-a-feather cashmere — and somehow always cool. They’re the fashion equivalent of a warm hug from your grandma. If you want to level up your cardi, meet its glamorous cousin, the duster. Both items are basically three-season-friendly and perfect for layering. We’ll take one in every color, thankyouverymuch.

6. Stretchy Trousers

You may be asking yourself what “stretchy trousers” even are. Well, they’re an innovation whose moment has truly arrived. The reality is that many of us have been back in offices for a while now. And, in person, leggings just don’t cut it professionally. Enter stretchy trousers. There are tons of styles, but what they all share is the appearance of hard pants, with the pull-on soul of comfy-cozy sweatpants. It’s like if hard pants and Crocs got together and had a cute and comfy pant baby.

7. Loose Dresses

Dresses elevate your everyday look, right? A dress somehow always feels fancier than jeans and a tee. But the real tea is that unstructured dresses are about three times more comfortable! And loose dresses with pockets? The real MVPs.

8. A Fresh Face

If you like putting on a full face of makeup for day-to-day life, we love it. Absolutely do you. But if you’ve decided that you’re kinda done with makeup and hair dye, now is your time. We’ve heard it all our lives, and we’re finally realizing it’s true: nothing is more beautiful than your most relaxed self.

Now that we’ve discovered comfy-cozy can also be cool, let’s stick together so buttoned up vests, sky-high stilettos, and bone-crushing shapewear don’t stand a chance!

