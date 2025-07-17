There’s a TikTok trend right now where parents are posting pictures of their tweens and teens, sharing their likes, dislikes, and how they shirk their parents’ hugs and would rather hang out with their friends than their family. When you scroll to the next photo, there’s a sweet image or video of that very same kid, except they’re young, snuggly, and oh so sweet. The caption reads, “But there was a time...”

WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS?!

There is no denying that as our kids get older, they start to create their own lives, their own circles that we, as parents, are on the outside of. This doesn’t mean that we have to be strangers with our kids, though! One mom is proving just that with her 30-day challenge she’s posting over on TikTok.

On Day 6 of her challenge, the mom in question, Lyndsey Stamper, went viral after making her two sons learn a TikTok dance with her.

“Day six of making my teens do something with me every day for 30 days, whether they want to or not!” Stamper says to the camera.

“Just got home, about to go inside and tell them what the activity of the day is. I don't know if they're gonna do it. They will. They will,” she assures herself.

Next up, she needs to pitch her idea to her two sons.

“Okay, so the activity for today is gonna be a quick and easy one. We're gonna do a TikTok trend. Are you ready to know what it is? ... We're gonna do the Barbie trend!”

“The what?” the boys ask.

“The Barbie trend. So I'll give you guys a minute to look it up and get some ideas, and then we're gonna do it. Oh boy. Are we excited?”

What follows in the video is some of the most wholesome and hilarious footage of Stamper and her boys learning the TikTok dance until we, the viewer, get to see the final product at the end.

After her video went viral, thousands of TikTok users commented on the dance video, praising the mom for her bonding tactics.

“My therapist suggested forced cuddles daily with one of my kids. The first day she complained the whole time. A week in, she used the time to tell me about her day and share ❤️,” one user shared.

Another recalled, “My parents forced us to do stuff, and activities. and it was annoying, or felt inconvenient, but i realize how lucky I was to have parents that tried to make sure we had a good bond[.]”

“My boys are 29 and 30. They rolled their eyes when I had them do crazy stuff with me in their teens, BUT…. Guess what they remember and laugh about now. It’s great!!! Make those memories!!!!,” one mom remembered.

The OP replied, “Absolutely!!! They can get over the initial dread because they will end up loving it and remembering it!”