The labia, AKA the vaginal lips, make up the vulva or outer part of the vagina. There are two sets of labia; the labia majora, your outer lips, and the labia minora, your inner lips. Madge the Vag sits down with our favorite gynecologists and obstetricians to unfolds the truth behind our luscious lady bits.

WATCH: 5 Facts About Your Labia

Let’s get down to the facts:

Fact #1 – The Size: Every woman has them, but that doesn’t mean all lips look and feel the same. Yes, your labia can be different sizes. The majora or the minora can be larger than the other. It’s totally normal! How fun?!

Fact #2 – The Color: Can also vary. Your vagina lips are usually skin color but they can be a shade lighter or darker than your normal skin tone. However, if they are too dark or too light, see your doctor. Go ahead ladies, take a look.

Fact #3 – The Appearance: As you age, your vagina and vulva can lose moisture which can leave your lips looking less plump than in your younger years. Have no fear, your vagina is still looking good.

Fact #4 – Childbirth: Having kids can also cause changes to your lips. During vaginal childbirth, your labia can tear from here to there. Say it taint so!

Fact #5 – Acne: Your vulva and labia have glands and they can get covered with sweat and what does that mean? Acne. Sorry to say but you can get a pimple on your puss.

Well, ladies, it was great flapping my lips with you today! Not the ones on my mouth, the ones down south! I’m Madge the Vag and If you have any questions or comments, put them in my box, my inbox that is: [email protected]

More on Madge the Vag: Madge the Vag is a quirky mom on a mission to spread (literally) the word on everything vagina. She may have a 1950s wardrobe, but approaches women’s vaginal health in a refreshing way that is very today. Madge highlights a taboo topic or challenging issue many women face but may be afraid to talk about. She interviews experts on a range of topics like public hair, yeast infections and sex.

