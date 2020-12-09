5 Reasons LEGOLAND Florida Is The Perfect Place To Unleash Your Inner Child And Your Actual Children

Cue the confetti because we made it through the year. As we ease bits of normalcy back into our everyday lives, finding time to have fun should be high on our list of New Year’s resolutions. And LEGOLAND Florida Resort has exactly the kind of fun we all deserve in the coming year.

Look, 2020 was all about being responsible, staying safe, and upping our adulting skills to a whole new self-quarantined level. In 2021, we’re still doing all of that, of course, but we’re also gonna make time for joy, fun, and some relaxation along the way. Honestly, the fact that 10-year-olds even know what Zoom is should be reason enough to take a vacation.

But in case you need a few more, here are five reasons you should take the ultimate play-cation in 2021 with LEGOLAND Florida.

LEGOLAND Is Turning 10!

Cue up that confetti again because LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating a decade in 2021. The resort’s birthday will be celebrated throughout the year with themed events, brand new activities, basically all the makings of a birthday (and vacation) to remember. Besides, when’s the last time you got to enjoy a 10th birthday party you didn’t help plan?

LEGOLAND Florida is a Full-on Theme Park

If you’re picturing a mall-style LEGO store, think again. The LEGOLAND Florida Resort is a full-on theme park that includes a hotel resort and water park. There are water slides, a lazy river, and a Build-a-Boat LEGO station inside the water park. There are roller coasters for cautious kids and mini-adrenaline junkies alike. Whether your kiddo is a die-hard LEGO fanatic, a theme park thrill seeker, a fan of all things fun, or some combination of the three, they’ll have a blast.

You can take a long weekend to explore LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a buy one day, get the second day free pass. Or you can make it an all-out vacation for the whole family with the all-inclusive package. And they’re not joking when they say “all-inclusive.” An all-inclusive package gives you access to the theme park and water park, a stay at the hotel, free valet parking, even an extensive dining plan. (Yes, that means you don’t have to think about cooking.)

There Are Events For Kids And Kids At Heart

All throughout 2021, LEGOLAND Florida has a ton of new events and experiences for guests of all ages. You can check out brand new activities like the 4-D Movie Theater or the soon-to-open Master Model Builders Experience. If you’re there in October, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to celebrate LEGOLAND’s 10th birthday throughout the resort. Earlier in the year, there’s Piratefest Weekends which let guests see if the pirate life is truly for them. That’s paired best with a few nights at the Pirate Island Hotel where kids’ quarters come complete with a pirate ship aesthetic and an in-room treasure hunt. LEGOLAND even has a ski stunt show, Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show, where you can watch pros glide across the water in ways you didn’t even know a body could move.

They’re Taking Safety Seriously

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has implemented an enhanced set of COVID-19 safety measures to ensure the best (read: safest) experience for guests and employees alike. The current policy is that masks are required in all indoor locations across the resort as well as on all rides in the theme park for guests age 8 and older. (In the water park, masks are only recommended when not in the water.) Hand sanitizing stations have been installed across the park and staff is taking extra care to disinfect thoroughly throughout the whole day, paying particular attention to high-traffic areas and shared surfaces. Plus, many of LEGOLAND’s attractions are outdoors, giving everyone plenty of space to social distance appropriately.

You Definitely Deserve A Getaway

After being cooped up all winter…and fall, summer, and spring, taking some time away is long overdue. LEGOLAND is the exact kind of low-stress, minimal-planning-required kind of vacation 2021 calls for. It’s got something for everyone and will be equal parts nostalgic and new for your whole family. It’s the fun we deserve to have, and the perfect place to unleash your inner child. And your actual children.

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is a multi-day vacation destination built for kids 2-12. Located in Central Florida’s Winter Haven, just 45 minutes from Orlando and Tampa. Plan your 2021 visit now.