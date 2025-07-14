Parents often say that they will do anything for their children. But does that promise expire when their kids turn 18? One mom on TikTok, @lottie...weaver, says that when it comes to her three daughters there are certain ways that she will always show up for her kids, even long after they’ve flown the nest.

“One thing I always tell my girls, and I feel like this is pretty controversial, is, mommy will always take care of you,” she begins, while applying some blush. “No matter how old you are, mommy will always buy you dinner, mommy will always take you shopping. I will even fill up your car with gas. No matter how old you all.”

What’s her justification for this ongoing babying after adulthood? It’s pretty simple.

“I brought you into this world. My job is to provide for you,” she says. “If you’re having children and taking on that responsibility, it’s a lifelong responsibility.”

For Lottie, parenting (and the fun) don’t stop just because they move out, start their own families, or become financially independent. She’s still going to have an open ear, an open wallet, and room on her calendar.

And she doesn’t think it’s just a girl mom thing, either.

“I would be the same if I have sons, probably, but I don’t,” she explains. “I just have three daughters. They will always be my little girls. I will always be providing for them. We will always go on shopping dates. Always get our nails done because… why not?”

Down in the comments, most moms agreed that mothering doesn’t have an expiration date.

“This is the correct way to parent,” said the most popular comment.

“Seriously normalize this,” said another.

“Nothing controversial about this, girl,” another echoed.

“I needed my mom most when I was 19,” another added.

“That’s how it should be,” one parent wrote. “You put me in the world, you should be taking care of me. It isn’t just 18 years, it’s a LIFE commitment.”

“It’s not controversial,” another added. “It’s the asian/hispanic way!”

Many commenters shared their own stories of having supportive parents — even though they are now adults.

“I’m 30 with my own child and my parents still take me to Costco,” shared one lucky mom.

“25 year old here! My parents still take care of me like I was 15 still. Obviously with more independence, and letting me do my own thing, but they are always there for me.”

“My dad will still sneakily fill up my tank once in a while,” another said.

Of course, one or two people thought that parents shouldn’t be quite so involved once their kids are grown.

“My job as a parent is to raise happy, self-sufficient kids,” one wrote. “If I have to financially support them for my whole life, I have failed.”

In the end, though, it seems like the majority of the 5,000 comments agree — being able to baby your babies even after they’re grown is an amazing privilege that is one of the joys of parenting. And some parts of parenting keep on going long after kids move out, and it can be a good thing.