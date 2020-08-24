6 Ways Your Kid Can Sleep Better During This Very Weird School Year

“Back to School” looks a lot different this year, and the ways our kids will (or won’t) be returning varies like a kaleidoscope. As we prepare to tackle this school year, we can cut some of our stresses down by focusing on the things that are in our control. That includes our kids getting a good night’s sleep on the regular so they can recharge and we can shamelessly binge watch TV and eat snacks without sharing.

Here are 6 ways your kid can sleep better this school year:

1. Outside, Everybody, Outside!

With a bit of oil and a crow bar I’m sure you’ll be able to pry your pajama-bottom clad kids off the couch so they can stumble into the backyard like they’re a bunch of kids from the 80s and 90s. Of course, the sun will sting their eyes at first, but suddenly their moods will improve. Going outside has tons of benefits for kids including getting some good ol’ vitamin D, and allowing their bodies to become more in tune with nature’s light and dark cycle.

2. Disconnect to Reconnect

Take a break from scrolling the internet and disconnect to reconnect. Blue light from screens has been shown to delay the release of melatonin and keep kids in an alert state which is the absolute opposite of what we want at bedtime. Try making a “no screens” rule an hour or more before bedtime. This can act as a jumping-off point for a modified sleep routine that alerts their bodies that it’s time to start winding down, and makes room for some true quality time as a fam.

3. PURE Zzzs

If you find yourself needing a little extra help getting your kid to bed, check with your child’s pediatrician about Vicks mom-approved PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies and Liquid for ages 4+. Even the most hands-on, patient parents have sometimes wished their kids came equipped with an “off” switch. PURE Zzzs Kidz is a drug-free, non-habit-forming and great tasting sleepy-time sidekick made with melatonin that works with your child’s body to support sleep* and an herbal blend of lavender and chamomile. That sounds like a win, win, win to me.

4. The Sound Asleep Goal

A sound machine is great for drowning out noises that may be keeping your child awake (like the sound of mom finally getting an ounce of free time or opening a chip bag). Consider playing some relaxing sounds on a sound machine or guided meditations, or even listening to audiobooks may help your little one fall asleep. Bonus mom points for getting in more reading time!

5. It’s Not a Bedroom, It’s a “Sleep Sanctuary”

As your child grows their room will become many things, but when they’re little and little-ish, it makes sense to think of their bedroom as a peaceful sanctuary where they can “power off.” I know the “gimme a minute” struggle is real, but if it’s possible, removing TVs and computers is great for cutting down on distractions that lead to sleeplessness. After all, melatonin helps regulate sleep and awake cycles, and when we wind down before bed our bodies produce more melatonin. By incorporating PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin into a child’s nightly routine, it may help produce a more restful sleep.*

6. Let’s Get Physical, Physical

Making sure your kids get active during the day (aside from dancing all over each other’s last nerve) is pretty much a must all year round, but especially during distance-learning. Getting physical can be something as easy as jumping rope in the basement, starting a new active hobby together like hiking or geocaching or hula-hooping in the backyard while letting your mind drift to sitting beachside any time in the BC period (Before Corona).

Arming our kids with enough sleep helps prepare them for some of the stress they may experience during the school year — which is especially important during this very weird and wildly unpredictable year. While so much still feels uncertain, we’re all human and we’re all in this together just trying to do our best. Remember to give yourself and your kids plenty of sleep and grace.

Every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Vicks PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies and Liquid are specially designed for kids with a low dose of melatonin shown to help your child fall asleep naturally.*

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.