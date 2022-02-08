8 Fun, Inexpensive Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Kids

One of my favorite things about being a parent is celebrating all the different holidays with my kids. My mom always went all out and I have followed that path the older I’ve gotten. There is something so special about making a big deal out of holidays and I love to get my kids involved. With Valentine’s Day coming up, here are some ways to get your kids excited.

Decorate The House

Decorating is always a fun way to get in the holiday spirit. Throw a tablecloth down and string some garland on the mantle. Find some cute pillows and maybe a matching blanket for the couch. And don’t forget those homemade decorations from school. Those are always a welcomed addition to the fridge.

Bake Cookies

This is a simple and delicious way to share the love. You could get out cookie cutters, icing and sprinkles and decorate masterpieces. Or, if you’re like me, you just grab the heart-shaped cut and bakes at the grocery store.

Create Valentine Cards And Boxes

Let your creativity shine with valentines. You can be as elaborate or as simple as you want. Check out Pinterest and Instagram, there are thousands of ideas out there with options for the ambitious and those who want to play it safe. Grab your craft supplies and let your imagination run wild.

Talk About Why You Love Each Other

This is a perfect time to tell your kids all of the things about them that make our hearts grow. Talk to them about how your family came to be and why you are so happy to be together. Have your kids say one thing that they love about each member of the family. This is a great way to give everyone a smile.

Make A Gifts Of Love Coupon Book

Coupon books are a fun way for a kid to be able to give a gift to an adult that doesn’t involve a lot of money. Create coupons for things that your child can do. It can be simple like a coupon for one free hug or a movie night for just the two of you. These coupons can also be for a service like cleaning up the entire kitchen one night after dinner or walking the dog without being asked. Gifts of love are always wanted and appreciated.

Create Something Special For Your Teacher

We spend as much time at school as we do with our families and our teachers deserve to hear how much we love them too. Create a special card or note and let your teacher know that you appreciate all that they do for you. Attach a piece of candy or a homemade cookie to sweeten the surprise.

Watch A Movie Together

There are a million family movies out there, turn one on and snuggle up. It doesn’t have to be romanic or mushy, just something fun to get everyone to be in the same place at the same time for more than five minutes. Creating special time to be together as a family is the best way to show one another that you love them.

Have a Special Dinner

Does everyone in your family love spaghetti? Maybe you are more of a breakfast for dinner kind of crowd? Heck, you could go crazy and make a heart-shaped pizza. Celebrate your love for your family by sitting down and having a meal together. Some good conversation and quality family time will warm your heart.

This Valentine’s Day, put your heart into the holiday and let your kids be part of the fun. Celebrating doesn’t have to be over the top or expensive. The little things that we do with our children can create big memories and start new family traditions that the may want to share with their children someday.