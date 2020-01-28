Valentine’s Day may be for lovers, but we don’t need a good excuse to pick up a few extra gifts for the kids. After all, we love ’em, right? There’s no reason to go overboard with gifts (of course, try telling the in-laws that), but a few fun gifts to celebrate the holiday (is it a real holiday?) can’t hurt.

A lot of typical Valentine’s Day gifts for kids have tons of sugar, so we go easy on the high-sugar treats. (That way they can continue to go crazy eating sugar at breakfast … we’re sure the school staff loves their early morning energy.)

We have plenty of kids gift ideas for you. We have gifts that are sentimental, cute, fun, and crafty. We even have some help with those Valentine’s Day cards for school that always seem to cause more hassle than they’re worth.

By saving time picking out Valentine’s gifts for your kids early, you may even squeeze in a few minutes to do something romantic as a couple. (And before you ask: Yes, at a certain age, catching up on sleep does count as romantic.)

Neon Heart Light-Up Sign Kids of all ages will love this decorative neon wall sign in the shape of a cupid arrow through a heart. Tweens and teens can use it as a cool piece of art or as a night light when they’re too old to admit they’re afraid of the dark. (Whatever you do, don’t say it’s a symbol of your love for the child, or you’ll receive the dreaded eye roll … and Valentines Day is no time to be exposed to that.) $15 AT AMAZON

Stuffed Unicorn With Writable Heart Paws Cuddly stuffed animals always make a great Valentines Day gift for kids. And you can personalize this toy, because you can write a message on the heart shaped paw. (We’d suggest writing the message after the kid does something adorable, not after the kid forgets to pick up his or her room for the sixth straight day.) $18 AT AMAZON

Hugs & Kisses Personalized Mini Treat Bucket If treats are more your style for Valentine’s Day, you can fill this metal bucket with wrapped treats. You can personalize the two-line message on the side of the bucket with the child’s name. And if you have multiple kids at home, each child can have his or her own bucket, so there’s no fighting. (Okay, okay, less fighting than usual.) $8 AT PERSONALIZATION MALL

BEAR Real Fruit Yoyos Trying to get the kids to eat better snacks? Not an easy task. Holidays are especially tough when trying to eat better, as every holiday seems to center on sugary treats for kids, Valentine’s Day included. These BEAR fruit rolls are all-natural and vegan with no added sugar. They’re so tasty, you may find yourself holding a few back for your own snack time. (Hopefully you have a good hiding place from the kids; you’ll need it.) $10 AT AMAZON

Sour Patch Kids Conversation Hearts If candy is allowed in your house *just* for special occasions, we’re ok with that. These Sour Patch Kids treats are heart shaped with messages on them, just like the chalky hearts candy you may have eaten as a kid. Except these treats actually taste good. $13 AT AMAZON

The Little Mermaid Mug If love means Disney princesses and princes, this mug will quickly become a Valentine’s favorite. We wouldn’t necessarily fill it with coffee or a latte for the kid — not if you want them to go to sleep at any point on Valentine’s Night (wink, wink) — but it works perfectly well for some OJ or milk. $15 AT DISNEY STORE

Piggy Paint Kid Safe Scented Nail Polish Set Because every kid needs colorful, scented polish, right? At least this type is kid-safe, so you don’t have to totally freak out if you see hands in mouth (and you will). $10 AT TARGET

My Valentine Baby Clothing Newborns may not know what this day is all about, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve Valentine Day gifts for babies. This adorable onesie let’s everyone know it’s the baby’s first Valentines Day, and you can add a personalized line of text for the perfect finishing touch. When wearing this outfit, the baby could not be cuter. (Just remember this moment when the kid is a tween or teen and rolling his or her eyes at you on an hourly basis.) $11 AT PERSONALIZATION MALL

Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse Young children love books, and this board book is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for toddlers. The famous Mouse character from the Give a Mouse a Cookie book returns for a Valentine’s Day adventure. Your child may love this book so much that you’ll be reading it every night until next February 14. (Just remember every toddler’s motto: Repetition is the elixir of life.) $6 AT AMAZON

When an Elephant Falls in Love For pre-tweens and tweens, Valentine’s Day can be an introduction to the idea of love. This book is a fun way to show how the elephant character deals with all kinds of emotions after falling in love. It’s cute and sentimental at the same time … kind of like your kid, at least once in a while. $10 AT AMAZON

Mad Libs Dear Valentine Letters For a Valentine’s Day gift for kids that eliminates the “mush,” this themed Mad Libs book is a great choice. Just be warned; by placing a smart ass twist on this holiday, you may be affecting the child’s view of this holiday forever. And you may be dooming his or her eventual spouse to a lifetime of gag gifts on Valentines Day. (Oh, well. You can apologize when it happens.) $7 AT AMAZON

Valentine's Day Sticker Rolls Ah, stickers. No kid can resist stickers. This kit has 500 Valentine’s Day themed stickers, which should keep the kid busy for hours. (Of course, you may have to spend the next 364 days peeling stickers off every random surface in your home, but as long as the kid is having fun, that’s what truly matters.) $6 AT AMAZON

Make Your Own Valentines Fleece Pillow Craft kits give you and your kid some special time together, which is a nice way to spend part of your Valentine’s Day. This DIY pillow kit is a perfect choice, as it’s cozy fleece with hearts printed on it. And it’s pretty easy to do, so even young children can handle it. When you’re done, maybe the youngster will even be ready to use the pillow for a nap. (We know it’s a long shot, but miracles are possible on Valentine’s Day.) $20 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Wooden Heart Magnets These refrigerator magnets represent another fun craft idea with a Valentines Day theme for slightly older kids. This set ships with four heart shaped wooden bases, and you can use the included items to decorate them. (Don’t feel bad if the kid comes up with a better looking design than you do. Creating artwork that looks good on the fridge is kind of a kid super power.) $5 AT AMAZON

Conversation Heart Picture Frame Craft Kit, Set of 12 If your idea of the perfect Valentines Day gift is sentimental, then this crafty Valentine’s Day gift for kids works nicely. This picture frame craft kit has a 3.25-by-2.5-inch space for a photo. Stick on the included heart shaped stickers with messages around the edges of the frame. Best of all, the heart shaped stickers taste almost as good as the chalky candy hearts with messages. (We kid, we kid. They actually taste better. Don’t try this at home.) $11 AT AMAZON

Sticker By Number Valentine's Day Cards, 24 Pack If there’s any reason to dread Valentine’s Day as a parent, it’s because of those damn Valentines Day cards you need for school classes. Ugh. Finding just the right cards is such a pain in the ass. We do like this sticker/card combo as a best Valentine’s Day card for preschoolers, as it has cute animals and a fun puzzle for a young child. It’s sure to be a hit. Best of all, it’s another year before you have to buy more cards. $9 AT ORIENTAL TRADING

Valentine's Day Super Ninja Finger Puppets, 28 Pack Finding the right school Valentine’s Day card for kids, especially boys, can be quite the hassle. This box is perfect for those who dislike giving Valentine’s cards to their classmates that even have a hint of “mush” on them. After the classmates read these cards, they can take the cards apart and create ninja finger puppets. Forget cupid in a diaper. Ninjas are the future of Valentine’s Day. Trust us. $9 AT AMAZON

Valentine's Day Cards With Glow Sticks, 12 Pack If you want your kid to have the most popular Valentine’s Day card for preschoolers or grade schoolers in the entire classroom, this set of cards is it. Every kid loves glow sticks, and each card has one attached. It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for kids when you want to cut down on the sugary treats. They are still annoying, but at least they are sugar-free. $15 AT ORIENTAL TRADING

