8 Ways You Can Have Fun And Still Be Safe This Summer

Summer is finally, officially HERE. And we couldn’t be happier about it. For some of us, the end of virtual learning is a little more exciting than the s’mores, but still.

We can all agree that summer looks a little different this year. And it can be confusing figuring out exactly how to give the kids a memorable summer while still keeping everyone safe. Is a trip to the beach safe? What about parks? Should the kids wear masks? Can they see their friends?

Ultimately these are decisions every family will make for themselves. And your state may also have its own guidelines regarding things like face coverings, which – obviously – take precedence.

But it’s still summer, dang it. We all need that lazy, laid-back feeling; maybe more than ever before. How do we do it? Here are eight tips for having the best summer ever, safely.

1. Is social distancing still a thing?

Short answer: yes. There are lots of ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer, as long as you make sure you’re staying at least six feet away from people who don’t live in your house. And remember: it still counts as outside even if it’s only in your driveway or backyard. Amp up the fun with activities like sidewalk chalk and bubbles.

2. Should I avoid going in stores?

Can't stress this enough: to maintain healthy social distancing, use resources like grocery delivery and curbside pickup whenever possible.

3. Is it safe to go to the beach?

Here’s the simple answer: if it’s crowded and people aren’t social distancing, skip it. Anywhere you go, the main consideration basically comes down to other people. So avoid places where there are too many of them. If you can find a beach with plenty of room between you and anybody else? Go for it. Or, why not bring the beach to your backyard. With sun protection, of course! Throw up an umbrella, set up a few chairs, and turn on the hose with a sprinkler.

4. How can I make sure my kids don’t get dehydrated?

A lot of things are different this summer. But one thing that never changes about summer is that it is HOT. It’s like the defining feature of the season. So make sure you’ve got plenty of water and drinks with electrolytes to keep the family hydrated — and stave off afternoon crankiness. Pro Tip: buy colorful and refillable water bottles for each of your children so they can easily identify theirs, refill them and save a bunch of plastic, too.

5. What about the sun?

Summer sun is no joke. Make sure you're ready for the rays with fun new hats, sunglasses, and a fresh bottle of waterproof sunscreen for the whole fam. (Seriously: pitch the one from last summer; you need a new one!)

6. What about camping?

Many campgrounds around the country have adapted their systems with things like contactless check in and limited reservations. But even if you’re only camping out in the backyard, more outdoor time = more bugs. It’s science. So before you put up your tent, stop by Walgreens and grab some bug spray, bug-repelling citronella candles and anti-itch cream. Thank us later.

7. Playdates?

We know it’s been a long year. The kids want to play with their friends. Sigh. But it’s best to keep playdates virtual for now. And on hot or rainy days, virtual playdates are a fun way to stay in touch, indoors. Consider scheduling a virtual “ice cream party” where everyone on the video call enjoys their favorite ice cream with a bunch of delicious fixings.

8. Should my kids mask up?

When kids are outside your house and/or around other people, they should wear masks or face coverings. In some states, it’s the law. For now, a little scrap of fabric over their faces isn’t going to dampen the fun. And don’t ease up on handwashing. We’re really all in this together, right?

Yep, this summer's gonna look a little different. But you've got support on your side. This summer and always. You can still have fun, make memories and keep everybody safe.

