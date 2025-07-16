Some might say you’ve won the lottery when grandparents help out with our kids. There is really no better perk than free, built-in childcare from the ones who raised us (if they honor and respect our boundaries, of course).

One grandma couldn’t wait to spend a week with her grandkids. So much so that she posted to TikTok, sharing with her followers that she and her husband, aka Oma and Papa, had set up an entire week of activities, fun, and action for the kids. Welcome to Camp OmaPapa!

“Welcome to Camp OmaPapa!” TikTok user Paula, begins. “Starting today and for the next nine days, we will have our three grandchildren aged 4 and 2 in our house while our daughter and her husband are celebrating their anniversary on a vacation. We're calling it Camp Oma Papa, and I'm going to show you what we have planned!”

First up, she created a giant schedule for the kids and taped it to her wall. On another wall, she created a blue frame out of painter’s tape that she will fill with that day’s schedule. Brilliant!

“This is a schedule of things that we are going to do for the whole time that they are here. Each day, we will put the schedule in the blue square,” she said.

The schedules include arts and crafts, playtime, school time, what they’re having for meals, and fun trips out of the house.

“A few weeks ago, we sent them an invitation to Camp OmaPapa in the mail and told them a few things that we're going to do to get them excited. We ordered T-shirts for the counselors, and we also ordered T-shirts for the campers. We put out our ‘Welcome to Camp OmaPapa’ sign, and then the campers arrived. Stay tuned for more camp adventures!”

The shirts! Are you kidding me? These grandparents went all out, and we are so impressed. As was her TikTok audience, who chimed in with comments of admiration and encouragement.

“Oma and Papa are going to need vacation after camp! 🏕️this is awesome!” one user wrote.

Another said, “They don’t make grandparents like this anymore. 🥹”

“*Cries in non-involved grandparent* 😭,” one user wrote.

Another noted, “As a mom of 4 kids with no support system what you’re doing is amazing!! Children deserve incredible grandparents”

One mom said, “My parents have never even taken my kids out for an ice cream cone. This is so awesome.!”

The OP replied, “Thank you. Our kids had a grandparent that didn’t want anything to do with them and it taught us what *not* to be!”

Breaking generational trauma! We love to see it! You can see all of the Camp OmaPapa adventures over on Paula’s TikTok page.