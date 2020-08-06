The ‘A League Of Their Own’ Reboot Is Finally Happening

Amazon Prime

Abbi Jacobson’s A League of Their Own reboot is finally here

Two years ago, Amazon announced that Abbi Jacobson from Broad City was working on a TV reboot of the classic 1992 film A League of Their Own, and that’s about all we knew. We hoped the revival would materialize, but two years passed without news and we kinda forgot all about it. Cut to today and Amazon just announced that the show is finally happening, but it’s being billed as a “reinterpretation” of the critically acclaimed baseball flick.

For those unfamiliar, the original film told the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Penny Marshall directed the popular film, which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Lori Petty, as well as Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Megan Cavanagh. Per Variety, Jacobson stars in and co-created the new Amazon show, which is set to be a one-hour series, and although it won’t follow the original Rockford Peaches you know and love, it will explore an all-new group of female baseball players.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” Jacobson and Graham said in a statement. “Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories.”

Jacobson shared the news on Instagram along with a few stills and behind the scenes shots from the new show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.”

Those brand new Rockford Peaches are going to be portrayed by D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field will recur as guest stars.

Of course, we’d love to see Geena Davis and Rosie O’Donnell reprise their roles, but Amazon promises that Jacobson’s new version is perfect for a “new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball.”

No premiere date for A League of Their Own has been announced just yet, but the show is set to land on Amazon, so stay tuned.