‘Fraggle Rock’ Getting A Reboot Is The News We All Need Right Now

Hulton Archive/Getty

Dance your cares away with this news of a Fraggle Rock reboot

We’re all seeking comfort right now and there’s no better source of it than shows that bring back happy childhood memories like Fraggle Rock. Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt are all coming back to our TV screens in a reboot of the beloved Jim Henson show thanks to Apple TV.

According to Variety, the popular streaming service has ordered a new iteration of the classic series titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Each episode will be three to five minutes long, with the first episode of the series available today for free on Apple TV Plus. New episodes will premiere for free every Tuesday. No subscription is required to watch the show.

The Fraggles might be apart in separate caves, but they can still have fun together! Join Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt for #FraggleRock: Rock On! New shorts each week. Watch now on the @AppleTV app. No subscription required. https://t.co/x83ahxKGjQ pic.twitter.com/Ldx1qrtZYF — The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) April 21, 2020

It’s like the people at Apple TV just know how badly we all need to calm the chaos of our brains right now. And the chaos of our children — so yes, let’s please introduce them to a new show that will distract them in three to five-minute increments. IT’S BETTER THAN NOTHING.

The show will bring back its classic Fraggle characters who are ready to explore, have fun together, play music, and tell their Fraggle tales. There will also be guest stars, new songs, and new inventions courtesy of the Doozers.

The new Fraggle Rock episode (I’m so happy I can say that) is so heartwarming and sweet. And surprisingly very topical. The new performers for Gobo and Wembley sound great, and I’m excited to see what comes from this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NDXIfTkD05 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2020

The new short-form episodes are produced by The Jim Henson Company, so it’s got that familiar Fraggle feel as the original show. Interestingly, the show was shot in accordance with the current social distancing guidelines, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” by using an iPhone 11s from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

It seems like the entire muppet universe knows how much we all appreciate their efforts right now. Sesame Street has been putting out content for kids and parents alike to help us all navigate these choppy, chaotic waters.

Us “older” millennials will recall that the original Fraggle Rock ran for nearly 100 episodes between 1983 and 1987, airing on HBO in the U.S. And now we get to enjoy the show all over again with our own kids — though let’s be honest, if anyone’s going to claim this show it’s going to be the parents.

Dance your cares away, worries for another day

Let the music play

Down in Fraggle Rock!