ABC To Air Chadwick Boseman Tribute After Commercial-Free ‘Black Panther’ Showing

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

ABC will air Black Panther on Sunday night followed by a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On Friday it was revealed that Chadwick Boseman, 43, died after a four year battle with colon cancer. As Hollywood and the rest of the world continues to mourn the death of the critically acclaimed and beloved actor, ABC and Marvel Studios have chosen to honor his life and legacy on Sunday night in a very beautiful way.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET, ABC will air his socially significant blockbuster Marvel Film, Black Panther without the interruption of any commercials. This will be the only place to see the film without commercials aside from Disney Plus. Following the two-hour-plus film will be a 40-minute tribute titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, which will run from 10:20 to 11:00 p.m.

According to a press release per USA Today, the tribute special will “celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen.” It will also feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, including “special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

On Friday, Boseman’s team announced his unexpected death on social media, revealing that he had privately battled colon cancer for several years.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. ⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” they wrote.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

They also revealed that he passed at his home with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side.

Black Panther was the first big-budget superhero movie to feature not only a Black hero, but a primarily Black cast led by a Black director. It was not only a commercial success but critically acclaimed as well, winning three Oscars, earning a best picture nomination, and grossing more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

On Saturday, Twitter announced that the tweet revealing Boseman’s death was the most-liked tweet in the history of the social media company. “A tribute fit for a King,” they wrote.