‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At Age 43

Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP

Actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer

The celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his iconic role as King T’Challa in Black Panther, has died. He was 43.

The actor passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman’s illness was not previously disclosed as he quietly battled cancer behind the scenes. His family shared the tragic news in a statement on his personal social media handles.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” read the statement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.” ⁣

⁣

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement continued.

⁣

Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to headline a Marvel film. He truly shifted the culture. Entertainment Weekly reports that he was expected to return as King T’Challa in Black Panther 2, though it hadn’t begun filming. It’s believed that his final film performance is the upcoming Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” ⁣his family continued. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

What a tragedy.