Abigail Breslin Slams Mask-Shamer After Her Dad Dies Of COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Abigail Breslin attends the "Stillwater" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Abigail Breslin shuts down anti-masker who called her father, who died of COVID-19, “weak”

Nearly a year ago, Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin lost her father to COVID-19. This week, the actress had to defend herself after a gross anti-masker landed on her Instagram page to shame her for wearing a mask. Breslin was having absolutely none of it and clapped the hell back.

Breslin shut down the anti-masker after they spammed her Instagram with hateful mask-shaming comments.

The actress went to Las Vegas to celebrate the new year and posted a joyful photo from a roller coaster where she was the only person on the ride wearing a mask. Not surprisingly, an Instagram troll dragged itself onto her Instagram page to shame her (yes, really) for wearing a mask, calling her a “pathetic loser” for wearing one and even worse, calling her father “weak” for dying after contracting COVID-19.

“Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” the anti-masker (user name @chesty1987, feel free to report) wrote, to which Breslin responded, “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him COVID. You can kindly go fuck off now.”

Unfortunately, this nightmare person continued to harass Breslin on Instagram, writing, “I’m pretty sure wearing a mask isn’t going to save anyone’s life lol. Clearly, I know more than her if she thinks someone who wasn’t wearing a mask killed her father when in reality he was weak.”

Breslin didn’t respond this time but screengrabbed the conversation, posted it on Instagram, and wrote, “To say my dad died because he was ‘weak’ is something I will not tolerate.” She then encouraged her followers to report the troll to Instagram.

This is more than just a fight about masks. Breslin’s father died in February 2021 about three weeks after contracting COVID-19.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought…I’m in shock and devastation,” she wrote at the time. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye…It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

Not only are we dealing with a pandemic, but we also have to put up with a pandemic of A-holes. File this under WTF Is Wrong With People. Ugh.