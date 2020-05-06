Adele Posts A Birthday Photo And Breaks The Internet

Adele/Instagram

Adele shared a photo to mark her 32nd birthday and fans are loving it

Yesterday was Cinco de Mayo but it was also gloriously talented singer Adele’s 32nd birthday. In these uncertain times, we have to focus on the good — and Adele posting a photo of herself on her birthday that basically broke the internet is indeed very, very good.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” she writes in the caption next to an absolutely stunning picture of herself. Of course Adele would grace us with her presence on her first return to Instagram since just before Christmas and use that opportunity to shout out first responders. Because she is amazing and can do no wrong.

Adele is notoriously private on social media and doesn’t poke her head out much, so when she does, it’s cause for internet celebration.

But the gorgeous image isn’t where this story ends.

Adele’s body has changed in recent months. It shouldn’t be a big deal, but naturally, people are making comments about how slender she is as though it’s the only thing about her worth discussing. Some people (rightfully) pointed out that Adele has literally always been amazing and that focusing on her weight is extremely lame. Being thin is not an achievement. Winning 15 Grammy awards (and 18 nominations) is an achievement.

Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting 😬 — Katie Meehan 🌟 (@_katiemeehan) May 6, 2020

I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this… Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy. — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) May 6, 2020

please stop saying Adele had a “glow up” we have no idea what her health was/is like and this is just reinforcing the “skinny ideal” or the concept that the skinnier you get the prettier you get — Audrey 🍍 (@almostfuckingdo) May 6, 2020

Yes Adele looks amazing, Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 6, 2020

rest assured, Adele was ALWAYS a gorgeous woman regardless of size. She was always EATING a magazine shoot UP and the world literally loves her. She has zero haters and does no wrong — a baekhyun event. (@longIivelisa) May 6, 2020

TL;DR: basically, this.

Never mind Adele’s weight loss, her achievements so far are MAD: 120 million records, 15 Grammys, 18 Billboard Awards, 5 AMAs, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, the fastest selling album in iTunes history and the best selling album of the year 4 times in a decade. Happy 32nd, Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/CzkJfwhYAX — Joe (@JoeSaunders) May 6, 2020

It’s not the first time Adele has shared photos that got people talking. Her last Instagram post on December 23, 2019, sparked a conversation about weight loss and body image.

Adele seems to like posting photos to commemorate her birthdays and famously shared images from her Titanic-themed 30th birthday two years ago.

And on her 31st birthday last year, she got pretty candid about what year 30 brought to her. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote.

We are here for Adele no matter what changes the years bring. She is an eternal queen and we’re just lucky to be living in her world.