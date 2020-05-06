Adele Posts A Birthday Photo And Breaks The Internet

Adele shared a photo to mark her 32nd birthday and fans are loving it
Yesterday was Cinco de Mayo but it was also gloriously talented singer Adele’s 32nd birthday. In these uncertain times, we have to focus on the good — and Adele posting a photo of herself on her birthday that basically broke the internet is indeed very, very good.
“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” she writes in the caption next to an absolutely stunning picture of herself. Of course Adele would grace us with her presence on her first return to Instagram since just before Christmas and use that opportunity to shout out first responders. Because she is amazing and can do no wrong.
Adele is notoriously private on social media and doesn’t poke her head out much, so when she does, it’s cause for internet celebration.
But the gorgeous image isn’t where this story ends.
Adele’s body has changed in recent months. It shouldn’t be a big deal, but naturally, people are making comments about how slender she is as though it’s the only thing about her worth discussing. Some people (rightfully) pointed out that Adele has literally always been amazing and that focusing on her weight is extremely lame. Being thin is not an achievement. Winning 15 Grammy awards (and 18 nominations) is an achievement.
TL;DR: basically, this.
It’s not the first time Adele has shared photos that got people talking. Her last Instagram post on December 23, 2019, sparked a conversation about weight loss and body image.
Adele seems to like posting photos to commemorate her birthdays and famously shared images from her Titanic-themed 30th birthday two years ago.
Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x
And on her 31st birthday last year, she got pretty candid about what year 30 brought to her. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote.
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
We are here for Adele no matter what changes the years bring. She is an eternal queen and we’re just lucky to be living in her world.