Adele Breaks Down While Reuniting With Her Favorite Childhood Teacher

ITV

Adele just proved that a great teacher’s impact on us never goes away

We all know how important teachers are. Just think about it: We all have a teacher that we particularly remember because of the impact they made while we were in school, no matter how young we were when it happened. And if you need proof that everyone, no matter how famous and successful, has that special teacher in their life, well, look no further than Adele.

Adele was filming her “An Audience With Adele” concert special when the organizers surprised her with a reunion with a very special teacher from her past. Lucky for us, it’s all on video. But you’re going to want to have a box of tissues handy before you press play on this one.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

In the video, Adele is taking questions from audience members — one of whom was actress Emma Thompson, who had this question: Was there someone in Adele’s life who supported or inspired her?

“Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald,” Adele responded, adding that she hasn’t seen Miss McDonald since she was 12 years old. “She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.”

Thompson responded, “Yeah, cause it’s odd, actually, funny enough…” and trailed off, and that’s when Adele figured out what was going on. Mss McDonald emerged from the crowd and climbed onstage, where she and Adele hugged while the crowd exploded with cheers.

“Hi! You look amazing darling!” Adele said as she broke down in tears. Honestly, it’s such a heartwarming moment. You can just see how much love and respect there is between these two women, even though they haven’t seen or spoken to one another in years. When Miss McDonald tells Adele how proud she is of the 30 singer, it’s hard not to break down in tears yourself.

And if you weren’t already reaching for the tissues, you will when Miss McDonald says, “Thank you for remembering me,” and Adele responds, “No, you really did change my life.”

After the concert, Adele tweeted about what a fun experience it had been, adding that having Miss McDonald in the audience made it “just heaven.”

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

It just goes to show that a teacher’s impact can never be underestimated, and that those great teachers who stick with us will stay there for years and years to come.