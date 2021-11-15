Adele Helps With A Fan’s Epic Proposal During Her LA Concert

Cliff Lipson/CBS

During her one-night concert event in LA, Adele helped a fan pull off the surprise proposal of a lifetime

Adele is back. After dropping her incredible surprise single, “Easy On Me,” and announcing her upcoming album, 30, the singer held a one-night-only event in Los Angeles where, aside from giving the concert of a lifetime, she also helped a fan pull off one of the most epic proposals we’ve ever seen.

In the middle of her televised performance from Griffith Observatory in LA, Adele stopped singing and asked the audience to be completely silent. Then, she hid in the shadows to the side of the stage as one of her fans, Quentin, led his blindfolded and headphoned girlfriend, Ashley, onto the stage.

Naturally, Ashley was shocked when she removed her blindfold to find herself onstage in front of a crowd of thousands. But then Quentin got down on one knee and gave one of the sweetest proposals we’ve ever seen.

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

“I want to thank you for being so patient with me … I am extremely proud of you and I mean every day, you blow my mind,” he said, fighting back tears. “There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do, and I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day, and I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you, and I will continue to love you forever.”

But the best part of this proposal was still to come. Just as Quentin asked, “Will you marry me?” the first chords of Adele’s song “Make You Feel My Love” started to play, and the queen herself emerged from the shadows to perform for the couple. As expected, Ashley sobbed (like we all would, too). All we want to know is what kind of connections does Quentin have that allowed him to pull this off? How do we get Adele in on our own proposals and other monumental life events?

“Thank God she said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next, you or him!” Adele joked as she invited Quentin and Ashley to watch the rest of the show from the front row, next to VIPs like Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, and Adele’s 9-year-old son, Angelo.

The proposal was just one incredible moment in a concert that was full of them, but we expect no less from Adele, a true queen.