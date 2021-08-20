Alexander Edwards Admits To Cheating On Amber Rose In Super Gross Way

Rich Polk/Getty

Edwards’ excuse is that he ‘likes women’

If you’ve been following the drama unfolding with Amber Rose and her now ex Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, it seems to have gone from bad to worse. Rose accused the father of her 22-month old son, Slash Electric, of cheating on her and he came out earlier this week and admitted to doing just that — with 12 separate women.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Amber Rose accused Edwards, a Universal Music Group executive, of cheating, writing in part, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes.” Shortly after the SlutWalk founder aired their dirty laundry to the world, Edwards appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Big Von to admit to the accusations.

“I thought, ‘Shit, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” he said. “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.”

He continued: “At the end, I don’t think anybody can be happy or successful if you’re not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…” he continued. “It’s just who I am, and it’s not how she wants to be loved.” No, I’m thinking going behind her back on 12 separate occasions while you’re “loving her” isn’t how any woman wants her life to be.

Rose also has an eight-year-old son with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

In her post, Rose was clear that the women AE lied and cheated with can have him all to themselves. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to fuck him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever,” she said. “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

Edwards added that he knows Rose “tried to put up with it and look the other way,” but “she couldn’t, and I’m not mad at her.” Oh, thank God you’re not mad at her. I’m sure she’ll sleep peacefully knowing that.

Finally, Edwards seemed to appear as if he’s the bigger man in this situation and is doing what’s best for Rose. “I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this shit, you know, she love me but I don’t want to keep doing that to her,” he confessed, according to a RadarOnline report. “I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

Sigh.