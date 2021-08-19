Amber Rose Accuses Partner Of Cheating In Series Of Insta Stories

Amber Rose/Instagram and Phillip Faraone/Getty

Amber Rose shared that she’s been “getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes” on Instagram Stories, accusing her partner of infidelity with at least 12 people

In a series of scathing posts on her Instagram Stories, Amber Rose has revealed that her partner, Alexander “AE” Edwards, has cheated on her with at least a dozen people. In the posts, which she shared on Wednesday, Rose wrote, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes.”

She didn’t mention Edwards or the people he allegedly cheated with by name, writing, “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to fuck him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” she continued. “As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

In a subsequent post, Rose called out her “raging narcissistic mom,” saying that she “can get the fuck out of my life too.”

Rose shares a 22-month-old son with Edwards, a Universal Music Group executive, as well as an eight-year-old son with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. In her final post, she concluded, “I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love. I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

Edwards has not publicly commented about the situation, but several Instagram posts featuring Rose remain public on his page.

The couple were first linked back in 2018, with People reporting that they made their public debut together that year at the fourth annual Amber Rose SlutWalk. Rose brought the annual march to Los Angeles in 2015 as a way to empower marginalized groups from victim-blaming and slut-shaming, including women, sex workers, and the LGBTQ+ communities, calling for an end to rape culture worldwide.

It certainly sounds like Rose has been through a lot lately. We’re sending endless healing vibes her way in the hopes that she’s surrounded by the love, support, and safety she deserves.