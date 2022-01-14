50 Inspirational Amelia Earhart Quotes That Prove The Sky Really Is The Limit

Getty Images

Amelia Earhart was — and still is! — an American hero. An aviation pioneer, author, and all-around fierce female, Amelia Earhart became only the 16th woman in the world to be issued a pilot’s license when she received hers in 1923 at 26 years old. She later secured the title of the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean… and the first person ever to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean. In her time on this earth, she paved the way for women who want to pursue careers in science and technology. If you’re looking to introduce a role model to your daughters (and sons), look no further. Amelia Earhart was the picture of hard work and determination. She is proof that whatever you set your mind to is within your grasp. Simply reading Amelia Earhart quotes can make you feel like you, too, can soar. Because while it’s been 85 years since this fearless aviator mysteriously disappeared, she continues to hold a mythic place in the world’s heart.

So, we’re sharing Amelia Earhart quotes that will hopefully inspire you and your kids to reach for the sky. Her disappearance was terribly tragic, but let’s honor her life by remembering her unwavering courage and strength. She was a shining example that nothing is impossible if we work hard to make it happen.

Check out her encouraging words below.

Amelia Earhart Quotes to Inspire You to Soar