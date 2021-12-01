When Having Kids Just Isn’t In The Plan

 Why Lots Of Americans Are Not Having Kids

Not having kids was never an option for me. I’ve always wanted to be pregnant — but I became a mother well before I got pregnant when I adopted my son. I was called to be his mother; it was something I felt deep in my soul as necessary to take on, to be responsible for him.

But that’s not the case for more and more Americans. In a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center, 56% of childless adults aged 18-49 say they will never have kids. Indeed, there are many reasons why Americans are choosing not to have kids — medical and financial reasons top their list. The pandemic has changed many things for the world, including the once ever-increasing birth rate.

Even before the pandemic, in the United States, the birth rate was on a steady decline, and has been since the Great Recession in 2008. In 2019, for people between the ages of 15-44, there were 58.3 births for every 1,000 women — down 1% from the year prior. 

Finances can be tight. Bills can grow. It makes sense to me why people would choose to not have children.

Maya Gottfried, a 49-year-old who lives in New York, told Scary Mommy about why she chooses not to have kids. She says, “I knew when I was pretty young, as a teenager, that I didn’t want to have children. Then while in college I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and started taking medication for that. I couldn’t safely be pregnant while on the medication, and I never had a deep drive to have children. It never made sense to risk mania to have kids when I didn’t have that intense longing to be a mother that so many of my friends had. I had also heard, over and over, people talking about their horrible experiences having a mother with a mental illness. All the stars aligned: the mental illness, the medication, the lack of desire. It just didn’t make sense for me to have children. One of my fallopian tubes was also damaged as a result of cancer surgery. Ultimately, I figured that it was best to let the people who wanted children so badly be the ones to have children. I love children and entertaining children, and that’s why I write children’s books. I just don’t think that I’m the right person to raise my children. I prefer to be the cool aunt.”

For Jess, a 43-year-old lesbian, deciding not to have kids was something she always knew. She shares with Scary Mommy, “I never wanted kids, as long as I can remember. I always wanted to travel and to make some sort of the dramatic change in the world. I did a lot of babysitting as a young teen and it looked to me like parenting was more than a full-time job. It was an identity. These parents were absorbed in being a mom and a dad. While I have always thought that parenting is an amazing job, I also think you have to fully want it. I didn’t see that as in line with my vision for myself.” Jess is 100% right — people can’t be wishy-washy about wanting to be a parent. 

I have three kids, and with my first (and only) pregnancy, I got lucky with twins. But my wife and I weren’t expecting them. We prayed for a healthy baby and God gave us two. Overnight, we went from being responsible for one kid to being responsible for three. And they are costly little beings. n 2015, when our daughters were born, a survey conducted by Consumer Expenditures, reported that a two-parent, middle-income household who made between $57,000 to $107,000 annually would spend almost $13,000 per kid each year.

To add up all of the necessities a kid needs from birth through age 17, ranging from shelter to food to diapers, it would cost over $200,000 per child. That’s a number that even makes me not want to have any more kids (well, that and my hysterectomy).

Kids can also be a strain on one’s marriage or relationship — in an 8-year study, researchers found that the rate of relationship satisfaction declined almost twice as fast for couples with kids. And let’s be honest, not everyone is meant to be a parent. I can appreciate those who can admit that to themselves in the first place. 

Parenthood is a lifelong gig. There are no sick days. There are no do-overs. There is not even a job description or a guidebook. You learn on the job, on days when you’re exhausted, have but a few dollars in the bank, and no dinner prospects on the horizon. 

Whatever the reason anyone chooses to have (or not have) a kid is entirely their business. I respect every single one of them. Jess and Maya are just two examples of when you know, you just know that having kids is not for you. I knew that having kids was what I wanted for my life plan. I also know that others choose differently, and that is perfect for them, whatever the reason.