5 Little Rituals That Make Me Feel Human Again As A Mom

When the “soft life” trend — which is all about savoring moments of comfort and joy — started taking over my feed with its aesthetically pleasing moments, I’ll admit it felt almost… triggering? Picture-perfect momfluencers in silky robes making their avocado toast between yoga and toy-free living rooms — couldn’t relate. In a 2025 study, 65% of working parents reported burnout. That I could relate to.

I was deep in the trenches of back-to-back births, surviving on dry shampoo and adrenaline. But after almost four blurry years of nonstop everything — appointments, wake-ups, feedings, schedules — I felt something shift. I didn’t just crave softness; I needed something like it. Not the perfectly curated kind, but one rooted in little daily rituals that made me feel more like me again.

If you’re also craving a gentler rhythm to mom life, here’s how I’ve been starting small in self-care.

1. The Quickest Nail Fix

A trip to the nail salon feels as achievable as a solo vacation. But looking down to see my nails done in some form is sometimes all it takes to make me feel even slightly put together. Pre-glued press-on nails have quite literally changed my life.

The newest kinds are not flimsy or messy the way you’d expect. My absolute favorites are Impress Press-On Nails. I cannot count the number of compliments I get on them, and they take less than a minute to apply and go. Even through diaper duty and dishwashing, I’ll have them last for almost a week, and it makes me feel like a new human being every single time.

2. A Pilates Workout I’ll Actually Finish

You don’t have to tell me how hard it is to get back into a workout routine — I am president of that club. After years, though, I felt like it was time. I started waking up with no other way to describe it but “crunchy,” feeling stiff and achy everywhere. I stopped chasing the hour-long workouts I once had time for and listened to a friend who introduced me to Bailey Brown’s YouTube videos. She has month-long challenges that include two 5-8 minute workouts that still make me sweat and haven’t looked back. Just moving my body differently has made me feel a million times better.

3. Sipping My Sanity With Tea

Coffee used to be my lifeline — my emotional support beverage — but lately, I’ve been swapping my second cup for an afternoon tea. Honestly, tea feels like the calm, patient mom friend who doesn’t judge your snack choices or the fact that you’re hiding in the bathroom for five minutes of silence. In short, it’s underrated. There’s something soothing about tea that helps me literally slow down: unhurried sips, letting your tongue marinate on its flavor profile.

If you’re embarking on a tea journey yourself, you’ll also realize that the choices are dizzying. My go-to has been this peach mango variety from Lipton. It’s fruity, comforting, and light. Bonus: On hot summer days, I’ll pour it over ice with a little bit of honey for a midday “spa moment” in a mason jar.

4. 3-Minute Red Light Therapy

You get the theme here: Time is short. But one luxury that I have been actually able to be consistent with is using a red light therapy mask at home. My favorite is Dr. Dennis Gross' DRx SpectraLite. Yes, it’s a splurge, but so worth the benefits you can reap at home with countless uses. It has three modes that tackle acne, breakouts, fine lines and wrinkles, and redness in just minutes. But the best part? I just sit. Eyes closed. No phone. No emails. Just me and a repairing glow. A small pocket of stillness that feels oddly sacred.

5. A Podcast For The Moms

I used to spend car rides and chore time mentally organizing the rest of my day. Now, I press play on a podcast and let myself re-center. One of my favorites has been Mom Friends, co-hosted by fitness influencer Remi Ishizuka Pontious and her doula bestie, Laura Gimbert. Their episodes are full of raw, honest mom-talk and gentle wellness tips, and it's a nice listen when mom life can start feeling isolating.

If nothing else, these little rituals serve as a daily reminder that moments of peace, presence, and, yes, even pretty nails can coexist with motherhood. As far as what that looks like to you? That's your call.