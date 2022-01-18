Amy Schumer ‘Finally’ Feels Better After Surgeries Following Endometriosis

Amy Schumer attends the Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser hosted by Charlize Theron at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Schumer shared beach pics and an update about her health on Instagram

Amy Schumer has been through it the past couple of years, but she posted on social media this week to let her fans know she’s finally feeling like herself again.

The comedian and mom of son, Gene, posted gorgeous photos of herself on the beach in a black swimsuit, talking about the long road to recovery after having her uterus and appendix removed after her endometriosis diagnosis, as well as liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally,” she wrote. “It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo). Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The actress has been dealing with years of pain from her endometriosis and talked about the disease and her slow recovery in audio recorded post-op. “All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said at the time. “I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

The Inside Amy Schumer comedian has always been open about her life. She’s not afraid to share the ups and down and hilariously funny aspects of her life — it’s why we love her. Last month, she shared an adorable selfies of her and husband, Chris, next to the caption, “I have a yeast infection.” Bless.

She’s also been open about her fertility in the past, talking in detail about the struggles to try to get pregnant again after having Gene. “We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” she said. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Schumer was open about her pregnancy with Gene in the “Expecting Amy” documentary, talking in detail about dealing with Hyperemesis-Gravidarum (HG), a condition that causes extreme sickness. The actor was hospitalized several times and had to cancel shows because she was too sick to perform.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry,” Schumer shared on Instagram. “I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”