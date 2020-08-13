Amy Schumer Says She ‘Can’t Ever Be Pregnant Again’ After Having Her Son

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has come to the decision that she can’t be pregnant again after IVF and pregnancy complications

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer are parents to an adorable baby boy and despite the fact that Schumer would like to have another kid, the comic has come to the decision that her family planning will not include her carrying another child. Schumer came to the personal and empowered decision that she cannot emotionally or physically handle the toll that pregnancy and IVF took on her body.

Schumer’s history with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with son Gene was well-documented on her Instagram and in her HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy. She was hospitalized several times, struggled to work, and wrote in an Instagram post last year (via Today) that she “threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy.”

After Gene was born, Schumer started to document her IVF journey as she and Fischer were ready to try for baby number two, however, in a new interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Schumer says she’s done…with all of it.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” she admitted (via People). “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Though Schumer told Geist that “life is so much more beautiful” now that she’s a mom, she’s been ruminating on the decision to use a surrogate for a while now.

In her docuseries, Schumer jokingly told a friend that she’s “looking for a surrogate, because I’m never doing it again” but then in July of this year, Schumer shared with Today that she wasn’t joking and said that surrogacy is “something we’ve absolutely explored.”

In that same interview she also stated that there was a “90% chance” she’d develop hyperemesis gravidarum in her second pregnancy and was conflicted, saying, “It’s something that I can’t imagine putting myself through again, but it’s also something I can’t imagine not putting myself through. It’s so confusing.” She also said that IVF was completely off the table as “it was really hard on my body and really hard on me emotionally.”

It seems like Schumer has made the empowered decision to not try to get pregnant again. We’re curious what else she has to say on the topic; her full interview with Geist airs this Sunday on NBC.