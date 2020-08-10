Amy Schumer Demands Arrest Of The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

In a new Instagram post, Amy Schumer wears a “Say Her Name” shirt honoring Breonna Taylor 150 days after her death

On March 13, Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was killed by three police officers as she lay sleeping in her Louisville home. The EMT was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired a gun when he heard noises in the middle of the night, mistakenly believing that his apartment was being broke into as the police failed to knock or announce themselves. In the months that followed, Taylor has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, representing one of the many Black victims of police brutality, discrimination, and murder. And, just because 150 days have passed since her death, Amy Schumer wants to issue a reminder that we cannot forget about her.

In a moving Instagram post, the comedienne tapped into her serious side to acknowledge Taylor’s wholly unnecessary death and urge action against the three police officers responsible for her killing, all still walking the streets today.

“It’s been 150 days since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged,” Schumer wrote.

“Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME.”

In the image, a stoic-looking Schumer models a t-shirt, demanding the arrest of the police officers. “This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated,” she continued, adding the hashtags #sayhername and #justiceforbreonnataylor.

Schumer has been an instrumental celebrity voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. She has clearly made it her mission to use her platform in order to educate followers about racial inequity, discrimination, and white privilege.

In July, WNBA players also reminded us that justice has not been served, walking off the court of their first game in solidarity and dedicating the entire season to Taylor. Then, Oprah Winfrey featured Taylor on the cover of O Magazine, marking the first time the talk show queen herself wasn’t featured on it. Then, last week, the media mogul commissioned 26 billboards for every year of Taylor’s short life, featuring the magazine cover along with a message demanding the arrest of the officers involved in her murder.

If you want to spread the same message, you can purchase a t-shirt identical to Schumer’s on the Phenomenal Woman website.