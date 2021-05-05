Amy Schumer Gets ‘Emotional As Hell’ About Her Husband On Gene’s Birthday

Walter McBride/Getty and Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has been vocal about her husband’s autism, and how she’d be totally unfazed if their son is diagnosed someday, too

Amy Schumer is one funny lady, but she can get serious sometimes, too. In honor of her son Gene’s second birthday, the comedian shared an incredibly sweet post honoring her husband and how he’s been there for her since Day 1 of becoming parents together.

“Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris,” she wrote. “In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder.”

She continued: “Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better. People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives. We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism.”

Schumer also addressed the likelihood that her son might have ASD, too: “Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he’s anything like his father that is wonderful news.” Are you crying yet? Because I most definitely need a tissue now, and I have a feeling I’m not the only one.

“So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little Geenie panini we love you as much as you love school busses,” Schumer concluded.

Schumer’s point is that her husband’s ASD doesn’t make him any less wonderful of a partner. It’s a point that she’s made before. When a fan on Instagram asked her a couple of years back how’d she cope with the possibility of Gene having ASD, she had the perfect response. “I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?” What an absolute mic drop of an answer. And because she is hilarious, she couldn’t resist throwing a little joke, too. “I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and Nascar, not if he had ASD.”