Amy Schumer Posts IVF Update

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer shared more details with fans about freezing her eggs

We’re used to Amy Schumer’s candor and humor about some of life’s most difficult experiences. She was an open book during her first pregnancy with baby Gene, sharing the horrific side effects of hyperemesis gravidarum. Now, she’s opening up about undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) which she and husband Chris Fischer are doing to give Gene a sibling.

The mom of one’s latest update shows an adorable photo of her at the doctor’s office, donning sunglasses and a promise to keep fans posted on the latest developments with her IVF treatments. “Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully,” she wrote. “I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!”

Last week, Schumer shared a bit about the process with her fans, showing fresh bruises from giving herself shots. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she wrote. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.” It sounds like based on her latest post that people took her up on her offer.

The comedian is an oversharer and it’s a quality that draws people to her. She’s willing to laugh at herself and open up so others don’t feel so alone, and it’s refreshing to see someone share the good, bad, and ugly on social media.

Here’s hoping everything works out for Schumer and that she and Fischer are able to bring another gorgeous (and very lucky) new baby into the world.