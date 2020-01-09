Amy Schumer Shares IVF Bruises And Her Cell # For Fans To Give Her Advice

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer is undergoing IVF and asking fans for advice

Amy Schumer is the most relatable of relatable celebrity moms. She’s always incredibly open about all things pregnancy, postpartum, and motherhood, and her most recent parenting journey is no exception. She just revealed that she’s undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) to give her baby son Gene a sibling, and the process is so overwhelming that she’s reaching out to fans for advice by sharing her personal phone number.

Yup, she did it. Amy Schumer really shared her cell number so people who have gone through IVF can call her. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she writes. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.”

Her number really is in her bio if you want to take a peek and throw her a text (not publishing it here in case she ever wants it a mystery again). Schumer shares that they’re freezing her eggs and “figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Phew. This is all a lot to take in, y’all. First of all, one of our most beloved celeb moms is sharing openly that she’s trying to have another adorable baby, which, YAY. But also, she’s being extremely candid with a topic that some women prefer not to open up about. Going through fertility treatments can be very draining and difficult, as evidenced by Schumer’s plea for advice. Science has noted that very fact, as fertility treatments can be financially stressful, medication side effects are uncertain, and outcomes are not guaranteed. The whole thing can be a big ball of stress and worry, which is probably why Schumer is wanting to connect with people who have been there — even if it means truly putting herself out there by sharing her personal number with the internet.

This is far from the first time that Schumer has opened up about a difficult aspect of pregnancy or motherhood, making other moms feel less alone in the process. She was frank in her feelings about stopping breastfeeding and let the whole world know exactly how awful hyperemesis gravidarum can be.

She also spoke out about her choice to have a c-section without really speaking at all — she simply shared a shot of a medical form that asked the reason for her surgical birth. Schumer wrote “my choice.”

Schumer’s IVF post, injection bruises and all, is just one more instance of her making the struggles of so many women known. In life, it can be really hard to bring up these topics and reach out for help when you need it. This famous mom using her huge platform is doing so many moms a favor while also helping herself. If you think you have advice for her or you’ve been there and just want to lend a shoulder to cry on, hit her up. It sounds like she could use it.