Amy Schumer Shouts Out Her Nanny On Insta And Other Nannies Are Here For It

Amy Schumer/Instagram and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Amy Schumer expresses mad love for her nanny on Instagram, and other nannies are loving the appreciation

Amy Schumer, who is basically the best thing to happen to celebrity motherhood since Chrissy Teigen, has mad love and respect for the woman who cares for her son, Gene Fischer, and she wants everyone to know just how awesome she is. In a new Instagram post, the actress gave a major shout out to her nanny, and all the nannies out there in the social media universe are loving it.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy,” the hilarious and brilliant Schumer captioned a photo of herself and her anonymous nanny indulging in a fancy skincare face mask session together. “I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin.”

Her expression of gratitude did not go unnoticed, as numerous nannies expressed how important the nod was to them. “Aww! Thank you for posting this,” wrote one. “I am a nanny too and it’s awesome to do what we do and for you to appreciate and value that takes it to a whole new level!”

Five months after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Fischer, Schumer, like so many working mothers, headed back to the grind. However, she shared on social media that she was emotionally conflicted about it.

“5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work,” she wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her snuggling baby Gene.

“I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

Obviously, having a nanny that she trusts and adores is making it easier for her to be a movie star mom. Let’s all take Schumer’s cue and express appreciation for our own little village — whether that includes a nanny, family members, friends, teachers, babysitters — who enable us to be the best version of ourselves by loving and caring for our children.