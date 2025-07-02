Dads are helping more than ever. Compared with even one generation ago, they’re putting in more quality time with their kids, doing more housework, and taking more paternity leave. And while your grandfather likely didn’t change many diapers — if he touched them at all — it’s the norm today for fathers to know their way around a package of Huggies.

But, sadly, the memo hasn’t gotten to every new dad. This week, musical artist Nelly admitted that when it comes to parenting his 11-month-old son, Kareem Kenkaide (KK), he’s letting his wife take the wheel.

The 50-year-old “Hot In Herre” singer says he made it clear to his wife (also a superstar singer), Ashanti, that he wouldn’t be a hands-on dad until his kids were solidly out of the baby phase.

The couple is starring in a new reality TV series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which is where we are learning about Nelly’s approach to parenting so far. The conversation started when Nelly spoke about his upcoming tour and being away from the family.

“Well, listen, it’s all you. I ain’t going to even lie,” Nelly responds. “You know, I ain’t got nothing for him.”

Then Nelly seems surprised that his wife is getting up at night with their kids.

“Do y’all really be up at night? I heard about it,” Nelly asks.

“You know what? It’s absolutely ridiculous that you’ll still be dead sleep and he’ll be mad loud,” Ashanti says back.

Nelly says that he has a gift to sleep through his baby’s cries — and Ashanti says that he needs to be taking his turn changing diapers.

“I’ma take you back to this conversation we had before you kicked me under the table,” Nelly continues. “I said, ‘Baby, I’ll give you the world. I just ain’t changing no diaper.’”

“Oh my god,” Ashanti responds.

Nelly has five children: A 30-year-old daughter, Chantelle and son 27-year-old son, Cornell whom she shares with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine. And after his sister died of leukemia in 2005, he adopted her two children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas (26 and 20 years old). So, this is not Nelly’s first rodeo.

Nelly did say during the episode that he would be more involved once his kids were older.

“Until he can say, ‘I’m hungry,’ until he can say, ‘I need to use the bathroom,’ it’s gonna be a lot in your lap," Nelly remembers telling Ashanti. "But as soon as he start walking, I told her I said, ‘Enjoy.’ Cause as soon as he get to walking and talking, he with the crew.”

Kids start walking about a year, so Nelly might be in the parenting trenches again sooner rather than later!